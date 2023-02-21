This week, The Bachelor has gone international, and the women join Zach in London, and we see one unexpected departure, but why did Mercedes leave The Bachelor? We take a look at Reality Steve’s theory.

Mercedes’ departure wasn’t the only curveball in The Bachelor episode 5. Unfortunately, Zach Shallcross tested positive for Covid, meaning he had to isolate himself, and the rose ceremony took place over Zoom.

We take a closer look into Reality Steve’s theory on why Mercedes is reported to have left The Bachelor.

Why did Mercedes leave The Bachelor? Reality Steve has a theory

Reality Steve, who is known for his spoiler knowledge on The Bachelor, reports that Mercedes Northup left The Bachelor’s London episode with food poisoning.

The Bachelor is all about who has the best connection. Mercedes was seen crying about not having a one-to-one date with Zach, and feeling she didn’t have as strong a connection as those who had.

Of course, The Bachelor will ultimately eliminate contestants he doesn’t have as strong of a connection with.

Reality Steve’s website states: “Mercedes was eliminated in London. Apparently, she got food poisoning there. Now, I don’t know if that was the reason she was eliminated in London.

I just know that’s when she’s sent home and she happened to get food poisoning while she was there.”

In the latest episode, Mercedes was seen getting upset about being chosen for a group date with Zach, something she said she didn’t want.

As her name got read out, Mercedes was seen ‘hyperventilating’ and having to leave the room, while calling it a “horrible feeling.”

Mercedes had not been on a one-on-one date with Zach yet so felt like she didn’t have a connection like her other castmates had.

Speaking to the camera Charity said: “Mercedes is having a moment right now. She is reacting pretty heavily to her not getting the one-on-one date. I feel for her; I just wasn’t expecting it to be this hard for her.”

The Bachelor fans can keep up to date with Mercedes on Instagram

If you’re missing Mercedes and want to keep up with how she gets on after her Bachelor exit, you can follow her over on Instagram @mercedesnorthup.

At the time of writing, the star has just over 9000 followers.

She posts a range of content, including outfit pics and her many trips abroad to exotic locations including Miami.

