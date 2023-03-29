As The Bachelor finale drops on ABC, fans are asking why it’s not on Hulu.

The Bachelor finale was not on Hulu on Tuesday, March 28 when viewers expected it to be.

Not only were fans disappointed that season 27’s final episode wasn’t on Hulu, but there was also an audio glitch during The Bachelor finale.

After weeks of dates, tears, and drama, The Bachelor fans are eager to find out more about who Zach Shallcross chose at the end of his season. So, let’s find out when the episode will be on Hulu.

Nino Muñoz/ABC via Getty Images

When does The Bachelor final air?

The Bachelor season 27 finale aired on ABC on Monday, March 27.

Viewers of the TV channel got to see Zach’s final dates play out – despite some sound issues during Gabi’s horse riding segment.

The three-hour final aired live from New York. Jesse Palmer hosted the show and Ariel Frenkel dropped by to give her take on her experience with Zach.

Although she didn’t make Zach’s final two, fans thought Ariel would make a great next Bachelorette. However, it was Charity Lawson who was chosen for the next season.

Why is The Bachelor finale not on Hulu?

On March 28, 2023, The Bachelor fans expected to see the season 27 finale available to watch on Hulu.

However, the episode wasn’t available to stream.

Many people took to Twitter to voice their confusion over the whereabouts of the episode.

One person wrote: “Does anyone know when #TheBachelor season finale will be available on Hulu? Currently trying to watch at 7:15am EST but it’s not available.”

Hulu responded to the tweet and apologized for the delay in the episode being available.

How to watch the Bachelor final

At the time of writing, The Bachelor season 27 finale is available to stream on Hulu.

The final episode of Zach’s season can also be watched via ABC’s website online, however, you have to be signed up to a TV provider to watch with ABC.

Prime Video also provides another way to watch the final for Amazon subscribers.

WATCH THE BACHELOR FINALE ON ABC ONLINE OR VIA HULU