With Hometown Dates coming up, Zach Shallcross had to think about who he can see a future with. Will Zach Shallcross meet Brooklyn Willie’s dad on The Bachelor?

WARNING THE BACHELOR SPOILERS AHEAD

Zach has had to think about the women on the show from a long-term perspective and in week 7 he has had to whittle down who is going to give a rose to.

After all, he can only meet four families, which means he sent three women home whilst in Budapest. Was The Bachelor’s Brooklyn one of them?

Brooklyn and Zach go on a date in Budapest

Shallcross decided to spend his second one-on-one date in Budapest with Brooklyn Willie. The Bachelor and the 25-year-old rodeo racer have not spent a lot of time together since she got one-on-one with him in Week 4 in the Bahamas. However, could a date with Willie make Shallcrosses’ head turn away from Kaity Biggar and Gabi Elnicki, even this late on in the game?

The date seemed to be a decision-maker for Shallcross as to whether he would be visiting Brooklyn’s family in Stillwater, Oklahoma. On the date, they rode bikes, flew in a hot air balloon, and visited a Hungarian spa. It appeared as though the duo had a lot of fun together and they even shared a kiss whilst flying high in the sky on the hot air balloon.

Whilst fans may not have thought it could top Zach and Kaity’s museum date; Let’s be honest, anything is better than a coronavirus Zoom date...

Brooklyn Willie left in tears after discussing ‘family struggles’ with Zach

In a more intimate date setting, Willie said Shallcross was someone she could see herself falling in love with. She explained over a romantic dinner that he would be meeting her grandma, mom, and grandpa.

During the March 6 episode, Brooklyn tells Zach: “…I do believe you marry the family… I told myself I didn’t want to bring someone back into their lives until I knew it was someone I truly saw a future with.”

Willie vulnerably talked about her biological dad not being on the scene but that Zach would still meet her “father figure.” After tearing up, Brooklyn apologized for getting “emotional” when talking about her family. She then explains that her grandfather raised her and her sister. Brooklyn’s Instagram feed is filled with pictures of her grandfather including a birthday tribute captioned: “Happy birthday to the best granddaddy around! We love you.”

Will Zach Shallcross meet Brooklyn Willie’s dad on The Bachelor?

No, Zach will not meet Brooklyn’s dad, or family, on The Bachelor.

After hearing Willie get emotional about her family, Shallcross asked to “take time away to think and breathe.” It appears Zach had already made his decision as he told cameras in a confessional: “if I’m not feeling confident and sure, who am I to be in that house?”

Shallcross then broke the news to Willie that something just hasn’t clicked between the duo, so he sent her home. It wasn’t just her who Zach left broken-hearted, Kat and Greer got the next flight home from Budapest too.

