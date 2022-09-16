









This year’s Bachelorette came complete with not one but two ladies looking for love. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia had the opportunity to form relationships with multiple men in a bid to find themselves ‘the one’. Now, the show’s finale part two is almost here and fans want to know more about The Bachelorette‘s Erich Schwer.

The ABC show comes to an end on September 20th and although the episodes are almost done with, the drama isn’t slowing down for The Bachelorette cast. After part one of the finale, viewers were left wondering whether Gabby and Rachel ended the show engaged. Only one season of the show has seen a Bachelorette end the show without a ring.

SPOILER WARNING: If you haven’t watched the first part of the finale yet and don’t want to know who Gabby chooses, stop reading now.

View Instagram Post

Meet Erich Shwer

Erich Shwer is a 29-year-old real estate analyst who hails from Bedminster, New Jersey.

His ABC bio describes him as having a “quiet confidence” and being “low-key, funny, outdoorsy and a bit mysterious with a fun side”.

Erich’s bio also states that he’s looking for a life partner on the show and doesn’t really have a type.

Erich on The Bachelorette

Going into the ABC, per his bio, Erich was looking for a serious relationship and had intentions of settling down.

However, as the episodes rolled on, he explained to Gabby that he wasn’t sure about getting engaged right away.

Erich told Gabby that he wanted to “date in the real world” and get engaged later.

This left Gabby unsure as to where they both stood with their relationship during the final episodes.

Reality Steve reports that Gabby and Erich ended the show together however, he’s not confirmed if they got engaged since.

Get to know Erich on Instagram

The Bachelorette star can be found on Instagram with 107K followers @erich_schwer.

Erich’s 89 Instagram posts show him living life to the fullest, travelling, seeing friends and family and taking Gabby for a ride on the back of his motorcycle.

He also shares snaps of his late father on Instagram and many pets including Bromley the Bernese Mountain Dog.

Erich also took to IG in 2022 to share a photo of himself with Gabby and her grandpa, John, and captioned the post: “We’re the three best friends that anyone could have, we’re the three best friends that anyone could have” which is a song from The Hangover movie.

View Instagram Post

THE BACHELORETTE TWO-PART FINALE AIRS SEPT 13 AND 20 ON ABC AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK