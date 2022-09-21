The Bachelorette's Tino kisses another woman after getting engaged to Rachel











The Bachelorette season 19’s explosive finale saw Tino Franco spilling details of his infidelity just minutes after getting down on one knee for Rachel Recchia.

Pilot and flight instructor Rachel selected Tino as the man to travel the world with her. However, their fairy tale story ended swiftly after she said “yes” to the general contractor’s proposal.

The Bachelorette fans saw Tino get down on one knee 25 minutes into the three-hour season finale. Although, they would’ve noticed that Rachel was less than pleased as she rewatched the footage in the live studio.

Trouble was clearly in paradise, and that trouble was how Tino admitted he had kissed another woman.

Season 19 finale kicks off with Rachel’s “happiest moment of my life”

The highly-anticipated finale part 2 showed Rachel and Tino in couple bliss as they poured out their love for each other.

“If it’s not him, I do not know who it could be,” Rachel admitted in the pre-recorded footage.

We couldn’t help but notice a disinterested Rachel in the corner of the screen as the video played.

Onto the proposal. Presenting his future fiancée with a gigantic emerald-cut diamond ring with a gold band by Neil Lane, Tino gushes that he’ll love her “’till the end of time”. The star also thanks her for making him feel confident.

Unfortunately, the newly-engaged bliss in Mexico didn’t last long; there have been no fiesta since.

Tino Franco admits to kissing another woman

Back in the studio, Rachel bluntly revealed Tino kissed another woman.

“I messed up, and I kissed another girl,” the contractor, 28, told the pilot instructor, 26, during an emotional confrontation.

“The second I did, I knew I belonged with you, and this was the tiniest thing ever, so I just tried to…get past it,” he added.

Who was the woman? Franco explained he met the girl before his stint on the ABC show. When The Bachelorette ended, they ran into each other at a bar.

He proceeded to pull out his journal, explaining how her comments led him to believe their relationship was breaking down.

Rachel hit back: “Yes, we were going through a hard time, but never once did we ever say we are broken up, we are not engaged.”

Rachel gave the ring back to Tino

The Illinois native returned the engagement ring, and her back to the studio. But, the pair meet face-to-face for the first time since the break-up, and kept the conversation cryptic.

“We were going through a really hard time that’s deeply personal to both of us,” she said.

“And I think we both don’t want to air out maybe why those things were happening.”

However, the episode ended with a jaw-dropping moment as Aven confidently strolls up to the stage, offering to whisk her away as Tino looked on.

“I just was wondering if you maybe wanted to get out of here and just catch up?” he asked.

“I would love nothing more,” she replies.

We need an update.

