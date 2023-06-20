The Price is Right contestant had an injury while filming an episode, in which he punched the air so hard in excitement that he dislocated his shoulder. Henry’s wife had to come out… So what happened?

CBS daytime TV show The Price is Right invited Henry onto the show, but it didn’t quite end as the host Drew Carey expected. Henry was so excited when he won a holiday to Miami that he suffered a severe injury.

The iconic game show’s Instagram account posted a video of contestant Henry celebrating, unable to contain his excitement after solving the final puzzle. So, what happened on The Price is Right?

The Price is Right contestant’s injury

The Price is Right contestant Henry became injured when he played a game of Bonkers. After he won, he got so excited that he erupted into energy and began to jump up and down in excitement!

Fast-forward to a later clip and Drew Carey revealed: “Henry was celebrating and going, ‘Woo!’ and he dislocated his shoulder, so he’s not going to be able to spin the wheel but Alice [his wife] is going to spin the wheel for him.”

While watching, Henry gives a shout-out to his “family, wife, my baby Cece at home, and all my friends watching.” He also reacted to his wife’s wheel spin with, “Yeah!” to which Carey urged him not to get too excited.

Where contestant Henry is now

Henry is now feeling better and has healed his shoulder. And of course, he has a trip to Hawaii to look forward to! He is also still in a happy marriage with his wife, Alice, who had to spin the wheel for him.

She managed to land a 95 on the wheel, which sent Henry to the Showcase Showdown. Earlier in the show, Henry had won the game of Bonkers where elements of Race Game, Split Decision, and One Away are all combined.

Fans react to ‘hanging’ shoulder

When The Price is Right fans saw Henry’s shoulder “hanging,” they “couldn’t help but laugh” but were equally horrified about his injury. Some didn’t quite believe it and thought he would have gone to ER.

One fan wrote: “He looked liked during the rest of the show that he had been given pain medication or a shot. His wife spun the wheel for him 😢 Yep he’s a trooper 💪🏼.”

Another penned: “What a trooper! He stayed the entire game obviously in pain.”

“As someone who has dislocated both shoulders multiple times, I find this funny,” commented a viewer.

Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

