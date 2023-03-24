The Real Housewives are back for season 3 of their Ultimate Girls Trip with a whole new cast, and fans have already binge-watched the first three episodes, but when does episode 4 air?

Eight iconic housewives from a foreign country, what could go wrong? Apparently, a lot. Season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip sees the ladies including Gizelle Bryant and Porsha Williams travel to the luxurious location of Thailand, but of course, we all know, it’s not exactly going to be a zen trip.

We take a look at when future episodes of the show will be released, and how long fans have to wait for episode 4 to drop on Peacock.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 episode schedule

Episode 4 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip the new season will be released on March 30, so fans will only have to wait a week after binging the first 3. Below we have the episode schedule for the season so you don’t miss a second of the action.

For those who can’t wait that long, all past seasons of Girls Trip are available to watch on Peakcock, although someone may have to remind Porsha that!

Meet the cast

Fans have been waiting for the series to drop ever since the cast was announced, and we’re sure most viewers know all about the ‘iconic’ Housewives. However, we’ve broken it down for any newbies that may have joined The Housewives fandom.

Fans are loving the show so far

Of course, fans have taken to Twitter to discuss their thoughts and feelings after binging the first three episodes, and it seems like they’re giving Peacock a round of applause for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip casting.