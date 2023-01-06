The Traitors is the latest show captivating fans across the globe, and now it’s time for a US cast to play the psychological game. However, this time, there’s a twist.

Unlike the recent UK version, the US Traitors cast will have a mix of celebrities and civilians working together to win the $250,000 prize. Well, not all of them. Within the mix will be three Traitors and it’s down to the Faithfuls to try and abolish them before the end.

We take a look at which celebrities, and which civilians will be taking part.

The Traitors US Cast: Celebrities

The 10 celebrities taking part are no strangers to having cameras on them. These will be:

Arie Luyendyk Jr. (Bachelor/Bachelorette)

Brandi Glanville (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

Cirie Fields (Survivor)

Cody Calafiore (Big Brother)

Kate Chastain (Below Deck)

Kyle Cooke (Summer House)

Rachel Reilly (Big Brother),

Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset)

Ryan Lochte (Olympic Gold Medalist)

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Survivor)

The civilians taking part

Joining the well-known celebrities will be 10 civilians. In a game all about authenticity and trust, it’ll be interesting to see how they all mix together. They are:

Christian De La Torre from Los Angeles

Michael Davidson from Oneida, Ky.

Andie Thurmond from Reno, NV

Quentin Jiles from Houston, Texas

Shelbe Rodriguez from Beaumont, Texas

Geraldine Moreno from North Hollywood, Calif.

Robert “Bam” Nieves from Rye, N.Y.

Anjelica Conti from Staten Island, N.Y.

Azra Valani from Los Angeles

Amanda Clark from Carlisle, Pa.

Who will be hosting The Traitors US?

The Traitors US will be hosted by Alan Cumming.

Alan is a Scottish actor famous for his London and Broadway stage appearances. The star also featured in the CBS TV series Instinct, and in 2021, he appeared in the Apple TV+ series Schmigadoon!

In the trailer for the upcoming series, we hear Alan say: “And you thought the Real Housewives of Beverley Hills was bad.” So we’re sure we can expect a handful of drama!

THE TRAITORS US WILL STREAM ON PEACOCK FROM JANUARY 12

