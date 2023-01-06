The Traitors is the latest show captivating fans across the globe, and now it’s time for a US cast to play the psychological game. However, this time, there’s a twist.
Unlike the recent UK version, the US Traitors cast will have a mix of celebrities and civilians working together to win the $250,000 prize. Well, not all of them. Within the mix will be three Traitors and it’s down to the Faithfuls to try and abolish them before the end.
We take a look at which celebrities, and which civilians will be taking part.
The Traitors US Cast: Celebrities
The 10 celebrities taking part are no strangers to having cameras on them. These will be:
- Arie Luyendyk Jr. (Bachelor/Bachelorette)
- Brandi Glanville (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)
- Cirie Fields (Survivor)
- Cody Calafiore (Big Brother)
- Kate Chastain (Below Deck)
- Kyle Cooke (Summer House)
- Rachel Reilly (Big Brother),
- Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset)
- Ryan Lochte (Olympic Gold Medalist)
- Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Survivor)
The civilians taking part
Joining the well-known celebrities will be 10 civilians. In a game all about authenticity and trust, it’ll be interesting to see how they all mix together. They are:
- Christian De La Torre from Los Angeles
- Michael Davidson from Oneida, Ky.
- Andie Thurmond from Reno, NV
- Quentin Jiles from Houston, Texas
- Shelbe Rodriguez from Beaumont, Texas
- Geraldine Moreno from North Hollywood, Calif.
- Robert “Bam” Nieves from Rye, N.Y.
- Anjelica Conti from Staten Island, N.Y.
- Azra Valani from Los Angeles
- Amanda Clark from Carlisle, Pa.
Who will be hosting The Traitors US?
The Traitors US will be hosted by Alan Cumming.
Alan is a Scottish actor famous for his London and Broadway stage appearances. The star also featured in the CBS TV series Instinct, and in 2021, he appeared in the Apple TV+ series Schmigadoon!
In the trailer for the upcoming series, we hear Alan say: “And you thought the Real Housewives of Beverley Hills was bad.” So we’re sure we can expect a handful of drama!
THE TRAITORS US WILL STREAM ON PEACOCK FROM JANUARY 12
GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK