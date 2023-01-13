The Traitors has just released its first US season following on from the successful UK show. The Traitors US will be hosted by Alan Cumming who said the Peacock show was ‘bonkers’.

Another difference the US show has is that the cast will consist of a mix of 10 celebrities and 10 civilians. The celebrity cast lineup includes RHOBH’s star Brandi Glanville and Below Deck star Kate Chastain to name a few.

We take a closer look into The Traitors Peacock host Alan Cumming and what he had to say about his debut on the show.

Who is Peacock’s The Traitors US host?

The Traitors US is hosted by Alan Cumming.

Alan is a Scottish actor famous for his London and Broadway stage appearances. The star also featured in the CBS TV series Instinct. In 2021, he appeared in the Apple TV+ series Schmigadoon!

The host can be found on Instagram @alancummingreally. At the time of writing, he has 477k followers on the platform.

Alan Cummings calls the show ‘bonkers’

Although Alan’s career has shown him to star in a variety of shows, it seems like there’s nothing quite like The Traitors.

In an interview with Distractify, Alan said: “This is a reality, psychological competition show that is amped up to the max and I just [run] around in funny costumes in a castle and pretend it’s my castle and generally just berate the people, it’s absolutely bonkers.”

He also told the publication that the hardest part of the job was not being able to reveal the truth after hearing the lies.

“And knowing that it just wasn’t and not being able to say anything and be very sort of noncommittal, I find that really hard.”

Is the show available to watch in the UK?

Yes, The Traitors US will be available to watch in the UK on BBC iPlayer from January 13.

The show will be released as a box set, so unlike the UK version fans can binge-watch the show.

However, for those who like the suspense of waiting, the BBC will also be dropping double-bills of episodes every Wednesday night at 10.40 pm, starting from January 25th.

