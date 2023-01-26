The staple daytime show for many USA viewers has caught their attention in January 2023. Fans heard a ‘fart’ noise on The View during a live show airing on Wednesday, January 25.

It was business as usual when the show began, however, an on-set interruption set some of the show’s co-hosts off into laughter.

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines dealt with a water spillage and a ‘fart’ noise during the episode as Alyssa Farah Griffin talked about classified documents.

Photo by Jenny Anderson/ABC via Getty Images

The View is back in 2023

After a holiday break, The View returned to ABC on January 3, 2023.

Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin are all still co-hosts on the show as it kicks off its 26th season.

Alyssa joined as a newcomer to the daytime talk show in 2022 as well as another co-host, Ana Navarro.

The View was created by late journalist Barbara Walters and sees the hosts talk ‘hot topics’ and interview famous faces.

The View: Water spillage

Halfway through a segment of The View where the hosts were talking about classified documents found at Mike Pence’s home, things went awry on set.

Alyssa Farah Griffin was mid-sentence when fans heard Whoopi say “umm,” and look down to her left where there was a water spillage.

Sara Haines then noticed the water spillage and the two began clearing the water.

Sara said: “Now it’s on my pants.”

Fans notice ‘fart’ noise on The View

As Sara and Whoopi began clearing the water away with the cards from their desk, a ‘raspberry’ or ‘fart’ noise could be heard on set.

This prompted Alyssa to laugh although she had to continue talking about the classified documents subject.

The camera panned to Alyssa and Sunny Hostin as Sara continued cleaning up the water spillage.

See the water spillage and ‘fart’ moment via The View’s YouTube channel below:

