Lisa Hochstein was a hot topic on The View in August 2023. The ABC show, which features co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Sara Haines, airs on weekdays at 11 am. While all kinds of subjects are spoken about on the news program, Tuesday’s episode saw the ladies weigh in on a Real Housewives current family drama.

Real Housewives of Miami stars Lisa and Lenny Hochstein announced they were splitting in May 2022. The two married in 2009. Their divorce isn’t finalized, but Lenny has taken a serious step with his new partner, Katharina Mazepa, 27, in 2023. When it comes to divorce, some of the View co-hosts drew upon their own experiences to add a comment to Lisa’s situation. Joy Behar said: “There’s a special type of rage involved when you get divorced,” and described the process as “wrenching.” But, Whoopi added that she was “dancing and prancing around, I was so glad to get out of there.”

Photo by Carlos Barrios/Getty Images for Luli Fama

The View on Lisa Hochstein

Speaking on The View on August 1, Whoopi Goldberg shared the news that Real Housewives of Miami star Dr Lenny Hochstein got engaged over the weekend.

Whoopi explained: “Lisa Hochstein‘s estranged husband got engaged to his alleged mistress even though their divorce isn’t final.”

The co-host added: “This what we’re hearing, allegedly, allegedly, allegedly.”

Whoopi continued that “everyone apparently has an opinion,” including Lenny’s mother.

Sara Haines said that Lenny’s mom commented on Lisa’s Instagram post in regard to his recent engagement.

Lenny Hochstein’s mom shades Lisa

The View ladies relayed Lenny and Lisa’s Instagram activity on the show.

Sara explained on the ABC show that Lenny’s mom’s comment read: “I will be very happy that this time you are getting a woman who loves and respects you, you certainly did not have that in your previous marriage.”

Lenny and Lisa have two children together, Logan and Elle.

The ladies on The View made a point that there are “children involved” in the divorce who are seven and three years old. Sara said: “I hate that the kids are going to see all this.”

RHOM’s Lisa claps back

Lisa took to Instagram following Lenny’s engagement post to write on her Stories: “Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement.”

In response to Lenny’s mom’s comment, Lisa also wrote online: “What a wonderful mother-in-law and grandmother.”

Sunny Hostin said: “These people hate each other.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin said that she “likes” that Lisa was “shady” in her responses. She added: “The mistress’ ring, it would sink you to the bottom of the ocean.”

