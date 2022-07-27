The View's new co host Alyssa Farah Griffin worked for Trump and CNN













The View has a new co host in 2022 and there’s every chance viewers may recognise her as she’s held many important positions before in her career. From working in the Whitehouse to being a political commentator for CNN, The View’s new co host has had an impressive career so far and she’s about to find further fame on the ABC talk show.

Since 1997, The View has been a staple for US TV viewers. Co-hosts on the show have included Barbara Walters, Rosie O’Donnell, Raven-Symoné and Meghan McCain. Today, the show features regular hosts including Sunny Hostin, Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines.

The View is currently in its 25th season and features co-hosts including Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg and co. As per Variety, a new co host is set to join the show for season 26.

Season 26 is set to launch in the Autumn 2022 with Alyssa Farah Griffin as a new co host.

Variety writes that: “Two sources caution that a deal for Farah Griffin has not been closed yet, but say it’s more-than-likely a matter of time”.

The View was created in Barbara Walters in 1997, and nowadays, the show has moved into providing more political commentary as per Variety.

People reports since Meghan McCain left The View in August 2021, “a rotating list of guest panellists” have appeared on the show and it looks like Alyssa Farah Griffin is next to join.

Alyssa Farah Griffin is 33 years old and was born in Los Angeles, California.

She’s a Republican when it comes to politics and has held various roles in the Whitehouse.

Alyssa worked as Press Secretary to the Vice President Mike Pence from 2017 to 2019. She then went on to hold the role of Press Secretary of the Department of Defense under Donald Trump from September 2019 to April 2020. Alyssa later worked as 3rd White House Director of Strategic Communications from April to December 2020.

In 2022, she became a CNN political commentator. When it comes to her personal life, she married Justin Griffin in 2021.

As per Alyssa’s Instagram page, she’s based in Washington, DC and loves dogs.

Find the View’s newbie on IG @alyssafarah where she has over 14K followers.

Alyssa’s Instagram page gives her followers a glimpse into her life with husband Justin. She also shares her work achievements and what looks to have been a dreamy wedding day.

