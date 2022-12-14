The Voice 2022 has announced Georgia native Bryce Leatherwood from coach Blake Shelton’s team as its winner – here’s a look at the contestant’s age!

After weeks of battles and knockouts on the NBC show, Bryce emerged as the winner in the episode on Tuesday, December 13.

The contestant beat out all of his contenders from various other teams. The artists that made it to the top five were Bodie from Team Blake, Morgan Myles from Team Camila, Brayden Lape from Team Blake, Omar Jose Cardona from Team Legend, and Bryce.

While the finale announced the winner of The Voice 2022, it also featured some of the best performances seen on the show so far.

Bryce Leatherwood’s age

Bryce is a 22-year-old Statesboro, Georgia native. He was announced as the winner on Tuesday night.

In The Voice’s 2022 season, Bryce managed to wow the audiences and judges alike with his singing prowess. His social media following has grown drastically thanks to his reality television fame.

Bryce has over 43,000 Instagram followers, at the time of writing.

He grew up on his grandfather’s farm in Woodstock, Georgia. The NBC star spent his childhood riding tractors and listening to country music.

People reports that he is a business student at Georgia Southern University. Before his The Voice fame, Bryce played music in the college bar scene.

Bryce is the 9th winner of The Voice from Team Blake

Bryce’s The Voice win is the ninth victory for Team Blake. The first contestant to win from the country singer’s team was Jermaine Paul in season 2.

In seasons 3 and 4, Cassadee Pope and Danielle Bradbery took home the trophy from Team Blake.

Craig Wayne Boyd won in season 7 and Sundance Head in season 11. This was followed by Chloe Kohanski’s glorious win in season 11.

Todd Tilghman and Cam Anthony in seasons 18 and 20 respectively were the other Team Blake contestants to bag the winner’s title.

Inside The Voice season 2022’s grand finale

Besides announcing the 2022 winner, The Voice’s finale also featured some great live performances from the likes of Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Maluma, Adam Lambert, OneRepublic, and Breland, as well as the trio Girl Named Tom, who won season 21.

Bryce and coach Blake performed the latter’s 2011 song, Hillbilly Bone. In a rare sight, Blake was dressed in a black suit. Bryce, on the other hand, sported his signature jeans, a flannel, and a cowboy hat.

Adam sang a powerful rendition of Duran Duran’s Ordinary World, dedicating the song to Colorado Springs shooting as well as the LGBTQ community.

Colombian heartthrob Maluma too set the stage on fire with his performance.

Kane Brown and Blake also performed together. The entertaining night came to an end with Bryce announced as the winner.

