NBC viewers got to see who made The Voice USA’s final five in 2022 during the December 6 episode. However, if you missed the acts that made it through to this year’s final, let’s take a look at who they are.

The Voice USA kicked off its 22nd season on September 19 and the judges had their work cut out when it came to fighting for the acts they wanted on their team.

The talent on this year’s show has blown the judges and the audience away. Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Camila Cabello are the season 22 coaches.

The Voice final five 2022: Morgan Myles

During The Voice season 22 episode 23, the acts on the show went from the final eight to the final five.

One of the five finalists for the 2022 season is Morgan Myles.

Her coach Camila Cabello said that Morgan had “superstar status” on the show: “Morgan, my eyes hurt from how much you are absolutely shining up there tonight.”

Morgan, 36, sang Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah during her blind audition and played the guitar.

Hailing from Nashville, Tennesee, Morgan said that she toured as a musician before auditioning for The Voice.

She has 102k followers on Instagram and can be found @morganmyleslive.

Brayden Lape

Next up in The Voice USA’s final five is Brayden Lape.

He’s 16 years old and is based in Michigan.

Brayden is on Blake Shelton’s team and can be found on Instagram at @brayden_lape24.

The self-taught singer has over 48k followers and counting.

bodie makes The Voice final five 2022

Singing songs from Justin Beiber, Halsey, and The Fray on The Voice, bodie sails through the finals.

bodie is 29 years old and was born in Los Angeles, California. He now resides in Ladera Ranch, California.

Per his NBC profile, bodie began writing and producing his own music at just 11 years old.

He’s on Instagram at @bodie and has over 38k followers.

Omar Jose Cardona

On Team Legend, Omar Jose Cardona is headed to the 2022 final. He was ‘instantly saved’ during episode 23 making him the fifth finalist on The Voice.

Omar burst onto the blind audition stage with his rendition of Journey’s Separate Ways. Since then, he’s been blowing the coaches and audience members away with his versions of Lady Gaga’s You And I and Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On.

Omar is 33 years old and hails from Miami, Florida. Find him on IG at @omarjosecardona.

Bryce Leatherwood

Fianlly, Bryce LEatherwood is also performing on The Voice USA’s final in 2022.

Another artist on Blake’s team, Bryce is 22 and lives in Statesboro, Georgia.

He grew up listening to country music and can be found on IG at @bryceleatherwood with 28k followers.

