











Naked and Afraid is a Discovery show which sees people attempt to survive in the wild for 21 days – naked. For Naked and Afraid fans who want to know more about what happened to the twins who appeared on the show, we take a look at where the ‘Wild Twins’ are in 2022.

The survivalists had to build shelter and find food, as well as keeping their distance from hyenas and leopards while living in the South African Savannah. So, let’s take a look at where the Naked and Afraid stars are now and what they’ve been up to since their Discovery debut.

Who are the twins on Naked and Afraid?

In February 2020, to sets of twins, Amber and Serena Shine, and Warren and Thomas Virget, were dropped off in the Savannah and given the challenge to survive for 21 days.

Naked and Afraid season 11, episode 8, was called ‘Twinning’ and featured the four survivalists.

The twins had to protect themselves from wild animals in Africa including rhinos, leopards and hyenas.

Meet Amber and Serena Shine

Amber and Serena Shine are survivalist twins who go by The Wild Twins on Instagram. They hail from Waiuku, New Zealand.

Speaking to Discovery Australia in 2020, they said that they were approached by the Discovery team to take part in the show as they were already doing their thing in survivalism which was clearly to see from their Facebook page.

They said that Naked and Afraid was an: “awesome challenge to take on” but wouldn’t recommend it to everyone.

Where are the Wild Twins now?

The Wild Twins, 31, are pretty easy to keep up with in 2022 as they’re on social media and regularly post what they’re up to.

The identical twins have 28K followers on Facebook and 25.7K followers on Instagram. You can find the sisters on IG @the_wild_twins.

They write in their bio that they’re “wild, crazy and adventurous”. Serena and Amber published their own book in 2022 called The Wild Twins: Tales of Strength and Survival.

The twins can be seen on Instagram in Bolivia, Peru, South Dakota and many more incredible locations in 2022.

