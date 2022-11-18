









Since 2014, USA Network viewers have gotten to know the cast of Chrisley Knows Best. Nanny Faye, Todd, Julie, Savannah, Chase, and Grayson have all starred on the show as well as Lindside, Kyle, and Chloe Chrisley. Over the years, viewers have seen the Chrisley family grow up and go through all kinds of things.

From Chloe joining the family to Nic and Savannah’s engagement, Julie facing breast cancer, and Todd reuniting with his son, Kyle, there have been many ups and downs for the family on Chrisley Knows Best.

In 2022, Todd and Julie Chrisley’s sentencing date is drawing closer. They are facing over a decade in jail each after being convicted of fraud charges.

Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley will be sentenced on Monday, November 21, 2022.

The two were initially set to be sentenced on October 6, per People, but the date was postponed.

Todd and Julie have spoken about this “season” of their life being the “hardest” on episode 209 of their joint podcast Chrisley Confessions in 2022.

What did the Chrisleys do?

Todd Chrisley, 53, and Julie Chrisley, 49, were convicted of fraud charges.

The two were found guilty in June on federal charges including bank fraud and tax evasion per AP. The pair have denied all the charges.

CBS News writes that they were indicted on 12 counts, including tax evasion, conspiracy, bank fraud, and wire fraud, in 2019.

Prosecutors said the couple: “…engaged in a lengthy conspiracy to defraud community banks out of tens of millions of dollars, ” per CBS.

The Chrisleys are facing jail time

After being found guilty in June 2022, the Chrisleys are facing jail time as their sentencing date looms.

Federal prosecutors suggested that Todd faces between 17 and 22 years in prison while Julie faces between 10 and 13 years.

According to CBS News, prosecutors said the couple’s “crimes cannot be understated.”

Todd’s lawyer argued that his elderly mother and many other people who rely on him “will be severely and negatively impacted when he is sentenced to imprisonment”.

