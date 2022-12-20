Julie Chrisley has revealed she and husband Todd are living “every day like it’s their last” after they each received lengthy prison sentences.

On the latest episode of their podcast Chrisley Confessions, the couple revealed how they plan to spend their final couple of weeks before they have to enter jail on January 15, 2023.

The pair appear to be staying positive as Julie read motivational quotes from evangelist Priscilla Shirer on the podcast. Todd also revealed they have opted to “get up” despite their “dark days.”

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Todd and Julie Chrisley prepare for jail sentence

The Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty of 12 counts of tax evasion, Page Six reports.

Court documents from The United States Attorney’s Office Northern District Of Georgia state: “On June 7, 2022, a jury convicted the Chrisleys on all counts of a superseding indictment, including conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit tax evasion.”

Todd Chrisley was found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax evasion. In addition to the same federal charges as Todd, Julie Chrisley was also convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice. A jury also found the couple guilty of including falsifying documents to obtain $30 million in bank loans.

Following a three-week trial, Todd was sentenced to 12 years in federal custody, while Julie received seven years. Both were ordered to serve 16 months of probation following their release, the Daily Mail reports.

The couple will turn themselves in to separate Florida facilities next month. Todd will serve his sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, while Julie will be a couple of hours away at Federal Correctional Institution Marianna.

Their accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also sentenced to three years in prison. His sentence will begin on May 1, 2023.

Todd and Julie Chrisley ‘living every day like their last’ before jail terms

Mom of three Julie said the couple would be “living every day like their last” despite their sentencing. Julie revealed: “Age is just a number and, since we don’t know our death date, we have to live every day as if it’s our last.”

Todd agreed, adding: “Yesterday doesn’t matter. Today is what we have. Tomorrow belongs to God because we’re not promised tomorrow.”

Lindsie Chrisley, daughter of Todd and stepdaughter of Julie, also revealed how her parents were preparing for jail. She told People: “My parents regularly say, and I believe they’ve said on their podcast as well, that at this time it’s basically living every day like it’s your last, enjoying the moment, spending time with their kids in Nashville.”

The 33-year-old also revealed her parents were dedicating time to therapy and biblical studies.

Julie and Todd on ‘falling short’ as role models

Julie Chrisley admitted she’s mindful of how she deals with the ordeal in front of her children as she knows “they’re watching.”

Todd, meanwhile, admitted they had “fallen short” as role models to their children but hoped it had inspired them to learn from their mistakes and change. Julie said she makes sure she does the “right more than the wrong” these days.

It appears their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, already knows that. Julie said on her daughter’s podcast, Unlocked, that she never “intentionally” attempted to do wrong.

Julie also spoke about her religion as a devout Christian, confessing she’s leaned on her faith to try to come to terms with her legal struggles.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know