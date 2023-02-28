Todd and Julie Chrisley are serving time in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion in 2023.

The former reality TV stars were convicted in November 2022 and began serving their combined 19-year sentence in January this year.

The Chrisley family has been rocked by the legal issues Todd and Julie have faced in the past year. Todd and Julie’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, often keeps her listeners updated on how her parents are doing. She even detailed Julie’s prison conditions during one episode.

Todd and Julie reportedly were set to appeal their case in mid-February. As they serve time, a new season of Chrisley Knows Best is airing on USA Network.

Todd and Julie Chrisley serve prison time

On January 17, 2023, Todd and Julie Chrisley began their prison sentences.

Todd is serving 12 years behind bars in FPC Pensacola, Florida.

Julie was sentenced to seven years in FMC Lexington, Kentucky.

The family has dealt with all kinds of highs and lows during their lives, some of which were shown during their TV show, Chrisley Knows Best. The Chrisleys have endured custody battles and now their most recent tax evasion drama.

Chrisley Knows Best new season

A new season of Chrisley Knows Best started airing while Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently serving their prison sentences.

Some Chrisley Knows Best season 10 episodes were filmed prior to Todd and Julie’s legal issues and therefore they’re now being aired to the public.

The episodes show the Chrisley family living their lives as they usually did before prison and fans can see them renovating a new home during the show.

Some fans want to see Todd and Julie Chrisley in prison

Although many people who are watching Chrisley Knows Best in 2023 have said they’d rather Todd and Julie weren’t in prison, some fans want to see some footage of Todd Chrisley and his wife as they deal with being in jail.

One person tweeted: “We need to see all the details of the indictment and their prison living.”

Another asked if the next Chrisley Knows Best season will be filmed from prison.

Speaking on her Unlocked podcast, Savannah Chrisley said on February 21 that the family has been in contact with some production companies and that another reality show could be in the works in 2023.

