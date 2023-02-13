Todd and Julie Chrisley are appealing their convictions in February 2023.

The former Chrisley Knows Best stars were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison on November 22, 2022. The couple began serving their sentences on January 17, 2023, in two separate prisons.

Todd and Julie have been able to communicate with their family, including kids Savannah, Chase, and Lindsie via e-mail and they’ve also received visits from their children, as well as Todd’s mother, Nanny Faye, since they began serving their sentences.

Photo by D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Todd and Julie are serving 19-year sentence

After being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022, Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison just five months later.

Following the news of their convictions, Todd and Julie’s reality TV shows on USA Network, such as Chrisley Knows Best, have reportedly been canceled.

Despite the show’s reported cancellation, episodes of Chrisley Knows Best is airing while Todd and Julie serve time.

Todd was sentenced to 12 years in FPC Pensacola, Florida and Julie is serving nine years in FMC Lexington, Kentucky.

Todd and Julie Chrisley will appeal

After the reality TV couple began serving their sentences, their attorney gave an update on how they were doing to Entertainment Tonight.

Alex Little, Todd, and Julie Chrisley’s attorney spoke with ET in January 2023. He said that the couple is facing a “tough time,” but they “know what the road ahead looks like.”

Todd and Julie’s attorney confirmed that they would be appealing their case. He said: “They know they have an opportunity to appeal their case and that’s what they’re doing. And they’re optimistic about those results.”

ET reports that Little: “…maintains the Chrisleys are innocent and will be vindicated once they formally appeal their case.”

Savannah Chrisley confirmed her parents’ appeal

After the Chrisley’s attorney, Alex Little, explained that they are set to appeal their case, their daughter, Savannah, also gave fans some more information on the appeal.

Speaking on her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast on January 31, Savannah said that it was “really tough” saying goodbye to her parents.

She also confirmed that her parents are set to appeal their case. Savannah said: “We are filing the appeal and that will happen mid-February.”

Savannah added that she is: “putting my faith in our attorneys and God.”

The 25-year-old shared the ET interview on her Instagram page on February 10. She captioned the post: “Take a listen” in the caption alongside a bible verse “Isaiah 54:17.”

