Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie are reporting to prison today after spending their final days shopping with their daughter Savannah and mother Pam Hughes. It comes after they were found guilty for tax evasion and fraud.

Julie is off to a prison in Kentucky but Todd has been sent to another jail. The married couple, who are parents to Savannah, Chase and Grayson Chrisley, and grandparents to Chloe, were seen running errands in the run-up to today (January 17, 2023).

They went grocery shopping the day before their prison report date, where Julie stocked up her shopping cart at a Publix with soda, snacks and detergent, after Todd stopped by the post office last week.

Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison

Todd and Julie are set to report to prison on January 17, 2023. On November 21, 2022, Todd and Julie were sentenced to 12 years with three years of supervised release, and seven years in prison respectively for tax evasion and bank fraud.

The couple were found guilty in June of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans, as well as several tax crimes, including attempting to defraud the Internal Revenue Service.

Julie was also convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice. Their accountant Peter Tarantino was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of supervised release.

Where is Todd Chrisley going to prison?

Todd is going to Federal Prison Camp Pensacola while Julie will serve seven years at FCI Marianna SCP in Marianna, Florida. Court records showed a judge denied the Chrisley Knows Best couple’s appeal for bail.

The court also denied their request to postpone their surrender date for three weeks. FCI Marianna is described as a medium security facility with an “adjacent minimum security satellite camp,” a two-hour drive from Todd’s jail.

Julie spoke about her mental health

During an appearance on daughter Savannah’s podcast Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley, Julie said “she has a lot going on up here,” pointing to her head, and said “it comes out in tears.”

“At the end of the day we’re a family and we’re going to remain a family … even if it looks different, we’ll still be a family,” Julie said. She also discussed how she relied on faith to help her navigate uncertainty before the sentencing.

“We try to find the silver lining in everything,” Savannah said. Julie lifts the spirit of the conversation with the idea of choosing to “honor those who dishonor you” during the November episode, filmed before they were sentenced.

