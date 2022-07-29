











Todd Chrisley said on his podcast, Chrisley Confessions, on June 17th that Nanny Faye has cancer. Todd’s mother is 77 years old and has been a cast member on Chrisley Knows Best since the show first began in 2014. Nanny Faye is a fan favourite on the show, so many viewers will want to know more about her health in 2022.

Todd, Julie, Savannah, Chase, Nanny Faye, and Grayson are all cast members on Chrisley Knows Best which kicked off a new season on July 28th, 2022. The family, and their hilarious shenanigans, can be seen on USA Network Thursdays at 9/8c.

Fans love Nanny Faye

It’s safe to say that Nanny Faye has many fans who hail from all over the world. Tonnes of Chrisley Knows Best viewers take to Twitter to share their love for the family’s arguably funniest member.

Tweeting about Nanny Faye, one fan wrote: “Striving everyday to be like Nanny Faye when I’m older.”

Another person tweeted: “I really like Chase and Nanny Faye’s relationship.”

More said: “One of things I regret is not getting old remedy recipes from my grandmothers. I would love to spend an hour with Nanny Faye and write some of those recipes down”.

Does Nanny Faye have cancer?

Yes, speaking on the Chrisley Confessions podcast on June 17th, 2022, Todd Chrisley said: “My mother was diagnosed with bladder cancer”.

Todd added that Nanny Faye is “in treatment” and that the family has “been dealing with that treatment, weekly.”

The Chrisley Knows Best star said that his family is “struggling to get through that” and are “asking for God to lift her up and keep a healing hand on her”.

Todd and Julie said that Nanny Faye has been dealing with bladder cancer since Fall 2021.

Nanny Faye is still on Chrisley Knows Best

Chrisley Knows Best kicked off on July 28th and sees Nanny Faye still in the cast.

Despite battling with her health since late 2021, Nanny Faye was still bringing her hilarious personality to the show.

Episode previews of the new season show Nanny Faye cracking up the rest of her family as she arrives at the Chrisley household ready to go ‘gothing’ with Chase.

Speaking of his mother’s health, Todd said that the family hadn’t publicly spoken about her cancer diagnosis back in 2021 because Nanny Faye wanted to keep it private.

