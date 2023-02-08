Former Chrisley Know Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison on November 22, 2022.

The two are spending years behind bars for bank fraud and tax evasion. Their sentences began on January 17, 2023.

Since then, their family members including kids Chase, Savannah, Lindsie, Kyle, Grayson, and Chloe, have been adjusting to life without their parents. Todd’s mother, Nanny Faye Chrisley, is battling cancer while her son and daughter-in-law serve time in jail.

Credit: Chrisley Knows Best YouTube channel/Chrisley Knows Best

Savannah visited her parents in prison

On January 31, 2023, Savannah Chrisley took to her Unlocked podcast to share an update with her fans.

She said that she has “had to figure out how to rebuild,” and that seeing her parents the weekend prior to recording gave her a “sense of hope and peace.”

Savannah added that it may seem “weird to say” that going to a “prison camp” gave her “peace.”

However, she said that she had “never felt the presence of Jesus more” than she did “in that room” when she visited her dad.

Todd Chrisley is ‘feeling peace’

After rising to fame on Chrisley Knows Best and working in the real estate sector, Todd Chrisley is adjusting to life in prison in 2023.

Although the Chrisley family is experiencing one of the hardest seasons in their lives, Todd and Julie can communicate with their family via email while in prison.

During Savannah’s January 31 podcast episode, she read out one of Todd’s emails to her which included words of motivation for his daughter.

She added that her dad was “digging deep in his faith and finding hope and peace.”

Savannah said on her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, on February 7: “My dad said for the first time in his life, he’s felt a level of peace he’s never felt before.”

Todd is “working in the chapel” in prison, per Savannah’s podcast. She added that she “couldn’t be more proud of the man that he is.”

Todd is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence at FPC Pensacola in Florida.

Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Julie is ‘playing Spades’ while behind bars

Twenty-five-year-old Savannah also gave fans an update on her mother, Julie Chrisley, during her podcast episode posted on January 31.

Savannah said that her mother is “doing really well.”

Julie has “made friends,” is “keeping busy” and is “going to church,” according to her daughter.

Savannah also said that her mom is “working and “playing some Spades” during her time in jail.

She added: “It makes my heart happy to know my parents are OK.”

Julie is serving a seven-year prison sentence in FMC Lexington, Kentucky.

