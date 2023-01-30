Todd Chrisley began his prison sentence on January 17, 2023 but not before he recorded a “tell-all interview” with his son Chase.

In the Chrisley Confessions podcast, recorded before Todd reported to prison, Todd claimed he was only granting one interview and that would be to his son, who is as “capable as any talk show host.”

Father and son promised the interview at the end of December and it’s said to have been recorded in January. And, although the interview has yet to be released, Chase has teased the release of his own podcast so fans hope the interview will come along with the launch.

Todd and Chris talked ‘tell-all podcast’ before prison sentence began

On the December 29 episode of Chrisley Confessions, Todd Chrisley and his son Chase teased a tell-all interview before Todd reported to prison.

On the podcast, Todd revealed requests from media outlets to carry out a sit-down interview had been through the roof. However, Todd said he would only give one interview and that would be with Chase.

“You are going to be doing this interview with me next week,” he told Chase on the podcast. “Nothing is off-limits. It’s a no holds barred interview.

“I am looking forward to that interview, not because it’s going to be a softball interview. You have said, ‘Am I allowed to ask all of the hard questions?’ And I said, ‘You can ask me anything. I am your daddy.’”

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

On the December 29 episode of Chrisley Confessions, Chase confirmed he and his fiancee Emmy were working on a podcast, although no release date has been announced.

Chase will follow in the footsteps of his family as mom, dad and sister Savannah have all had their own podcasts. His sister’s is called Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley.

Chase and Savannah launch property business

The podcast isn’t the only thing to come from Chase Chrisley. On December 30, Chase took to his Instagram to announce a new property business venture with Savannah.

He wrote: “Beyond excited for the future of @chrisleyandcorealty with the best business partner @savannahchrisley anybody looking to buy or sell we can help!”

The Instagram bio for the chrisleyandcorealty page states: “Looking to find your dream home in Music City? Our team of experienced realtors would love to help!”

At the time of writing, the page has 13.6k followers but is not active as of yet.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK