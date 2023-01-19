Todd Chrisley paid tribute to his Aunt Jane on the latest episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast.

Todd and his wife Julie were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison in November 2022, a sentence they began serving on January 17, 2023.

The Chrisleys rose to fame on USA Network show Chrisley Knows Best. However, since their legal issues have come to light, their shows have been taken off air.

In 2022, Todd and Julie said on their podcast they were going through one of the hardest times of their lives. They are also dealing with Nanny Faye’s cancer battle at the present. Now Todd has spoken about more grief the family is about to go through.

Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic – from Getty

Todd Chrisley on Chrisley Confessions

Speaking on the Chrisley Confessions podcast episode 218, Todd Chrisley explained his Aunt Jane, his late father’s sister, is going to pass away at 86 years old.

The USA Network star said on the January 19 episode his aunt was on life support, adding “they’re removing her from it this morning.”

Todd described his Aunt Jane as a woman who was a “champion of other women” and a “woman of high intellect.”

He added: “I’m losing her – probably today.”

Former Chrisley Knows Best star pays tribute to his aunt

During the January 19 Chrisley Confessions episode, Todd said the family was going through a tough time in 2023.

He said: “I’m losing my aunt right now, an aunt I love dearly. My dad’s sole surviving sibling.”

Todd explained his mother, Nanny Faye, and his Aunt Jane were like “sisters since the day my mother married my dad.”

He said Aunt Jane’s imminent passing was “very hard on all of us” because she’s a “good, decent, Godly woman.”

Julie Chrisley was also on the podcast episode. She spoke with Todd about how his Aunt “taught him about fashion” and “was good to him.”

Todd added his aunt was a “kind, decent, honorable human being.” He said he wants her to “pass in peace.”

Julie and Todd both said Aunt Jane was “class personified.”

Todd asks God to heal Emmy’s dad

Chrisley Knows Best fans will know Chase Chrisley’s fianceé, Emmy Medders, is also going through a tough time at the moment. Her father is battling ALS disease.

Speaking on Chrisley Confessions, Todd said: “God, I pray if it is your will to heal Michael Medders, Emmy Medders, folks, my future daughter-in-law, her father. If it is your will to heal Michael, God I ask for complete healing.”

Emmy provided her followers with an update on her dad in December 2022 when she said he was “on the rebound.”

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK