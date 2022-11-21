









Chrisley Knows Best star Grayson Chrisley was in a life-threatening car accident on Saturday, November 12. The Chrisley family, who rose to fame on their USA Network show, aren’t having the best of times in 2022. Speaking on their podcast, Chrisley Confessions, Todd and Julie said they’re currently going through one of the “hardest seasons” of their lives.

To make matters worse, their youngest son, Grayson, was admitted to hospital after being involved in a car wreck this month. Todd and Savannah rushed to the hospital to be with Grayson and thankfully he’s doing fine now.

Grayson Chrisley in car accident

On Saturday, November 12, Grayson Chrisley was in a car accident on I-65 in Nashville, TMZ reports.

Grayson, 16, was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital following the crash and his car was towed away.

No arrests, charges, or citations were handed out, Tennessee Police said.

Todd explains what happened

During Todd and Julie Chrisley’s podcast, they often talk about recent events in their life. And in Thursday’s episode they explained what happened to Grayson.

Speaking on episode 209 of Chrisley Confessions, Todd said: “Grayson was in a horrific car accident on the interstate and we got the phone call that we had to get to him. I ran out of the house, jumped into the car, and found him on the interstate. The ambulance was there, the paramedics were there.”

Todd added that traffic was lined up for “miles and miles” while Grayson’s car was “totaled.”

Explaining the terrifying moment further, Todd said he was so grateful to find his son alive.

He said: “I remember looking at Grayson on that stretcher in the back of that ambulance and him crying and the police stopping me to talk to me before they took me to him. All I could think of was thank you, God, because he was alive and crying.”

Todd and Savannah prank Grayson

Once tests had been run on Grayson and it was concluded he was ok following the accident, however, Todd got up to his old tricks.

Speaking on his podcast, Todd said knowing what the press can be like, he wanted Grayson to have a toxicology screen carried out to show he didn’t have alcohol in his system at the time of the crash.

Todd said he pulled a nurse aside to tell her he wanted to play a joke on Grayson. The father of five had the nurse tell Grayson his toxicology screen had come back showing he “tested positive for alcohol.”

Todd revealed Grayson “jumped up and said what? How?”

Grayson saw Savannah was filming the moment and realised it was a prank. Todd explained Grayson said: “No, there’s no way because I’ve never had alcohol in my life.”

