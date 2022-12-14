Todd Chrisley recently opened up about how he has been ‘screaming out to god’ after he was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars have been popular in the reality scene since the beginning of their show in 2014. The wild success of the reality series landed the Chrisleys more spin-offs – like Growing Up Chrisley and What’s Cooking With Julie Chrisley among others.

However, after being indicted in 2019 on charges of tax evasion, bank fraud, and more, the Chrisley parents were sentenced to prison time in November 2022. (Page Six)

Photo by Emma Mcintyre/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM

Todd Chrisley is ‘screaming out to god’ these days

Following his sentencing in November, Todd appeared on the Chrisley Confessions podcast.

As per Screenrant, the 53-year-old noted how his relationship with Christ has strengthened since the sentencing.

“There have been times where I’ve been not as close and not living in my faith the way that I should have been, not praying like I should have been praying,” the reality star said.

He noted how being away from god made it seem like his life was falling apart.

Then, the bold television personality confessed to his wife how he has been “screaming out” to god these days. He says it’s because the Bible “says to scream out to God, to cry out to God.”

Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been sentenced to a total of 19 years in prison

Page Six reported that on Monday, November 21, Todd received a 12 years prison sentence. His wife of 26 years, on the other hand, was handed a seven-year sentence. Adding to their prison time will be 16 months of probation.

The outlet notes that the prosecutors wrote in the sentencing memorandum: “The Chrisleys have built an empire based on the lie that their wealth came from dedication and hard work.”

The couple’s accountant, Peter Tarantino, received a three-year prison sentence with three years of supervised release.

As per the outlet, “Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax evasion. Julie, meanwhile, was found guilty of wire fraud and obstruction of justice in addition to the same federal charges as her husband.”

According to a Justice.gov report dated June 7, a federal jury found the reality stars guilty of “conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million of fraudulent loans.”

The stars and their accountant were also convicted “of a number of tax crimes, including conspiring to defraud the IRS.” The Chrisleys were found guilty of tax evasion charges.

The duo continued to maintain their innocence throughout the legal process.

When do The Chrisleys report to jail?

Fox 5 Atlanta reports that Chrisley’s jail sentence starts on January 15, 2023.

Furthermore, Insider reports that Julie will be allowed to serve her sentence at FCI Tallahassee, while Todd will serve at FCI Pensacola.

