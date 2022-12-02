Emmy Medders took to Instagram on December 1, 2022 to ask fans and followers to pray for her dad. She shared a photograph of herself by her father’s bedside holding his hand.

The Growing Up Chrisley star is engaged to Chase Chrisley and received support in the comments section from her fiancé and her future sister-in-law, Savannah Chrisley.

Despite being sentenced to 12 years in prison on November 21, Todd Chrisley also took to the comments on Emmy’s post to send his love to her.

Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Emmy asks for prayers for her dad

On December 1, Emmy Medders, 26, asked for “prayers” from people as she shared a photograph of herself and her father, Michael.

She wrote: “Asking for prayers for my precious daddy tonight. Thank you.”

Emmy’s dad is battling an illness. She tagged her family members in the post including her mother, Leigh.

Todd sends his love

Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison on November 21. The reality TV stars were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion.

However, despite the recent issues in the Chrisley household, Todd was one of the commenters on Emmy’s post to send support.

Todd wrote: “I love you with all my heart sweet girl.”

Savannah Chrisley also wrote: “I love you.”

Lindsie Chrisley commented: “Praying for you and your family.”

What happened to Emmy’s dad?

Growing Up Chrisley star Emmy has shared in the past that her father is “sick with ALS.”

Speaking to People about her and Chase’s engagement, Emmy said it was a “special moment” that her father could travel to Nashville to be there on the field when Chase proposed.

Chase added it was really “important” to Emmy that her dad was there on the special day.

Per ALS.org: “ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.”

After the post she shared of her dad in a hospital bed, Emmy took to her Instagram Stories to share some good news – her dad is “on the rebound.”

Emmy shared a snap of herself with her dad and wrote: “Thank you so much for all of the love, prayers and support! M Medders is on the rebound.”

Thankfully, Emmy Medders’ dad appears to be on the mend following her latest update.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know