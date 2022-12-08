Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie, say they’re Chloe’s ‘legal parents through adoption’ in an interview with People in December 2022.

The Chrisley Knows Best star posted some excerpts of the People interview in which he and Julie responded to comments made by Chloe’s birth mother, Angela Johnson.

Following Todd and Julie’s sentencing on November 21, Chloe’s mother publicly spoke out about wanting her daughter “home” and her confusion over why Savannah Chrisley would become Chloe’s legal guardian per TMZ.

Todd and Julie Chrisley gained custody

When Chloe Chrisley was a baby, Todd and Julie gained shared custody of her with her birth mother, Angela Johnson.

In 2016, Todd and Julie gained full custody of Chloe. The former reality TV stars legally adopted her.

Chloe is now 10 years old and is set to have Savannah Chrisley as her legal guardian as her adoptive parents have been sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison in 2022.

Chloe’s mother speaks out

A 2022 report from TMZ states that Angela Johnson, Chloe’s birth mother, had spoken publicly about getting her daughter “back home.”

Angela said in tears: “I want her home. She deserves to be home.”

She added that she is “in the process of getting some legal papers filed” so that she can “go back to court to get Chloe back home.”

Angel said that she has “held back for so long,” and that she was “pushed out of her life.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley respond to Angela

Speaking to People magazine, Todd and Julie responded to the comments made by Chloe’s birth mother.

They said in a statement: “Todd and Julie are saddened by the unfortunate and misleading narrative currently being portrayed in the media regarding Chloe…”

Per People, Jessica Doyle, the attorney who Todd and Julie used during their adoption process for Chloe said: “Todd and Julie Chrisley don’t just have custody of Chloe. They are her legal parents through adoption.”

The attorney added that Angela’s statements are not “legally correct.”

The subject of Chloe and her adoption has been spoken about at length since Todd and Julie were sentenced to prison.

The 10-year-old has been raised within the Chrisley family and per Julie, regards Savannah, Chase, and Grayson as her siblings.

Speaking on Savannah’s Unlocked podcast, Savannah and Julie explained that the family enlisted the help of child psychologists and therapists in order to ensure that they were raising her correctly.

Savannah said that they were told not to correct Chloe if she called Todd “dad,” for example.

