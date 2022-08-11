











USA Network fans have become well-acquainted with the Chrisley family over the years since they first launched their show, Chrisley Knows Best, in 2014. From Nanny Faye and Chase’s pranks to Savannah’s pageants and Julie making what could only be incredibly delicious food, viewers have warmed to the Chrisleys. The family wasn’t always as we see them today, however, and Todd and Julie were both married before meeting each other. So, let’s find out more about Todd Chrisley’s first wife.

Chrisley Knows Best has been such a success that Chase and Savannah have gone on to get their own spin-off series Growing Up Chrisley. The original show is onto its ninth season and is airing in 2022 despite the family’s current legal troubles.

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Who was Todd Chrisley’s first wife?

Chrisley Knows Best fans will only ever have seen the family as we know them today, but Todd was married to a woman named Teresa Terry from 1990 to 1996.

He was 21 years old at the time and spoke of his first marriage on Chrisley Confessions, episode 175.

Todd said the relationship began as a “one-night stand”.

OK! Magazine reports that Todd and Teresa met when he was 19 and she was 17 years old.

A report from The Daily Mail in 2014 states that Teresa was 43 which would mean that she’s now 51 years old.

In an interview with the publication, Teresa said that she lived with her second husband, their two children and four grandchildren, in rural Oklahoma.

Teresa said of herself and Todd: “We were both headstrong.”

Todd had two children from his first marriage

At 20 years old, Todd became a father. He and Teresa welcomed a daughter, Lindsie Chrisley, into the world on September 17, 1989.

Todd and Teresa’s second child, Kyle, was born on August 29, 1991.

Speaking on episode 175 of the podcast, Todd said: “…Julie was the only mother that Lindsie and Kyle had ever truly had, yet they still longed for that biological mother”.

He added that he didn’t know what type of relationship they have with their mother in the present day.

Teresa doesn’t appear to be active on social media and she doesn’t appear on Kyle or Lindsie‘s pages.

Both Kyle and Lindsie now have children of their own. Kyle is father to Chloe, who lives with Todd and Julie. Lindsie is mother to Jackson, who is 10 years old.

View Instagram Post

Julie and Todd married in 1996

After things didn’t work out with their previous partners, Todd and Julie met and went on to get married in 1996.

The two tied the knot a week before their first child, Chase, was born in June.

Julie and Todd went on to have Savannah in 1997 and Grayson in 2006.

NO WAY: Where does Savannah Chrisley live and what is her estimated net worth

View Instagram Post

WATCH CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST ON USA NETWORK EVERY THURSDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK