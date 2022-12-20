Todd Chrisley explained an appeal has been made on behalf of his and wife Julie’s prison sentences while speaking on the Chrisley Confessions podcast.

The couple were found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud on November 21, 2022 and sentenced to jail. The Chrisley Knows Best stars are set to report to separate prisons on January 17, 2023.

Todd and Julie keep their fans up to date on their weekly podcast but have had to tell listeners that, as they’ve filed an appeal, they now “cannot discuss” the case.

Todd Chrisley says appeal has been filed

As Todd and Julie Chrisley count down the days until they have to report to prison, they’ve explained they have filed an appeal so they “cannot” speak about their case any more.

Speaking on Chrisley Confessions on December 15, Todd said: “I think [the appeal] was filed yesterday or the day before yesterday. Our attorneys noticed the courts that they were appealing this.”

In explaining they were no longer allowed to discuss the case, Todd clarified: “Don’t think we’re avoiding wanting to tell you something.”

Todd and Julie thank fans for prayers

Each week on Chrisley Confessions, Todd and Julie thank listeners for their ongoing support during their legal issues. Todd said they “appreciate all the prayers.”

He added: “We are bombarded, which is a blessing, with mail, with gifts. [Listeners are] praying for us, they’ve got their whole church praying for us… and we feel that.”

The couple said they often receive calls during their podcast from fans who want to share their well-wishes and remind them people are praying for them at this time.

When are Todd and Julie going to prison?

After their sentencing on November 21, Todd and Julie are set to report to prison in January 2023. They were given a sentence of 19 years between them.

The couple are set to report to separate prisons on January 17. Julie Chrisley will serve her seven-year sentence at FCI Tallahassee, while Todd is set to serve his 12-year prison sentence at FCI Pensacola, per Insider.

While Todd and Julie are in jail, their daughter Savannah is set to become legal guardian of her younger brother, Grayson, and adopted sister, Chloe.

