As Todd Chrisley serves time in prison in 2023, fans want to know more about whether he has a sister.

The former Chrisley Knows Best star was sentenced to 12 years in jail for bank fraud and tax evasion and reported to prison on January 17, 2023.

Todd’s wife, Julie Chrisley, is also spending time behind bars for bank fraud and tax evasion. She was sentenced to seven years in prison.

The Chrisleys’ attorney, Alex Little, said that they were set to appeal their sentence in February. It doesn’t look like this is the first time a Chrisley family member has had a run-in with the law as Todd’s sister-in-law was arrested back in 2016.

Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic – from Getty

Does Todd have siblings?

Yes. Todd Chrisley has a brother named Randy Chrisley.

He and Randy had another brother named Derrick. However, Derrick sadly passed away at just four months old.

Todd and Randy’s parents are Nanny Faye Chrisley and her late husband Gene Raymond Chrisley.

Randy and Todd’s father, Gene, passed away in 2012 at 77 years old.

Who is Pamela Chrisley?

Although Todd doesn’t have a blood-related sister, he did have a sister-in-law.

Todd’s brother, Randy, was previously married to a woman named Pamela Chrisley, 50.

She and Randy can be found on social media sites such as Facebook. Pamela writes that her relationship status is “single,” while Randy doesn’t show any relationship information on his page.

Pamela states on her profile that she lives in Westminster, South Carolina. Randy also still lives in the same area, per his profile.

Todd Chrisley’s sister-in-law was arrested

The Chrisley family has provided USA Network fans with a lot of laughter through their show Chrisley Knows Best over the years.

However, they have also had to deal with many challenges in life including Nanny Faye’s cancer battle, Kyle Chrisley‘s addiction battles, custody battles, and other drama within their family.

In 2016, Todd’s sister-in-law, Pamela, was arrested “on charges of extortion” according to Entertainment Online. However, she was released the same day.

People also reported that “court documents… state that Pamela was taken into custody on Friday when she was charged with 2nd-degree harassment and released the same day on $1,000 bond.”

Todd took to Instagram at the time and shared Pamela’s mugshot. He wrote in the caption that his brother, Randy, filed for divorce from her.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK