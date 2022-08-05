











In June 2022, Todd Chrisley’s ex business partner, Mark Braddock, testified in court that he claimed to have had an affair with Todd in the early 2000s per Pop Culture. Braddock turned Todd and Julie into the FBI and previously worked for Chrisley’s foreclosure management company, Chrisley Asset Management.

Chrisley Knows Best fans are keeping up with the family as season 9 airs in 2022. The episodes were filmed a while back, so, in real-time, the Chrisleys are currently on house arrest awaiting their sentencing this Fall. Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty on federal charges including bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022 as per Associated Press.

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

When did Mark Braddock work for Todd Chrisley?

Todd Chrisley met Mark Braddock around 20 years ago.

Us Weekly reports that: “According to Insider, Braddock told the court that he met Todd in the early 2000s through their respective children’s school and became friends.”

Braddock then went on to work for Todd’s business for around seven years.

Mark Braddock’s LinkedIn page reflects this as he is listed as working for Executive Asset Management, LLC, based in Atlanta, Georgia from 2005-2012.

Todd’s ex business partner testified

Mark Braddock testified in the Chrisleys’ federal trial in 2022.

Not only did Braddock say to the FBI that he committed fraud on behalf of himself, Todd and Julie, but he also said in his testimony that he and Todd had allegedly had an affair in the early 2000s per Pop Culture.

Pop Culture reports that Braddock said: “…he and Chrisley paid a blackmailer $38,000 in cash to keep the affair a secret…”.

As for how their alleged relationship ended, he said that: “he has not spoken to Chrisley since 2012 when they had a falling out and Chrisley locked him out of their office”.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM

Todd Chrisley’s ex business partner now

Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently awaiting their sentencing as they are on house arrest in their Nashville, Tennessee home.

Todd’s ex-business partner, Mark Braddock, appears to have relocated from Georgia to Florida following his time at Executive Asset Management, LLC as his LinkedIn page shows that he began working as a partner at Pontchartrain Recources Group in 2012.

Braddock is listed as a realtor on Zillow and Realtor.com in the Florida area.

The Mail Online writes that Mark Braddock’s wife, Leslie, is “standing by” her husband following his testimony. They share two children together and have been married for over three decades.

WATCH CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST ON USA NETWORK EVERY THURSDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK