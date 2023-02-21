Chrisley Knows Best fans want to know more about who Gene Raymond Chrisley is in 2023.

As Julie and Todd Chrisley serve time behind bars after being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion, some of their fans want to know more about who Todd‘s dad is.

The former Chrisley Knows Best stars’ lives have changed entirely since their legal issues began. Now, they’re due to spend a combined 19 years behind bars.

As Todd and Julie serve out their sentences, their family members, including Todd’s mother, Nanny Faye Chrisley, and his children, Chase, Kyle, Lindsie, Chloe, and Savannah Chrisley are all adjusting to life without them.

Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Who was Gene Raymond Chrisley?

Gene Raymond Chrisley was Todd Chrisley’s father. He was born on May 9, 1935.

He was married to Nanny Faye Chrisley until his passing in 2012.

Per Gene’s obituary, he passed away at the age of 77 and lived in Alpharetta, Georgia.

His obituary reads that he: “…passed away July 11, 2012 at Emory University Hospital surrounded by his family.”

Gene was survived by his two sons, Todd and Randy Chrisley.

Todd Chrisley’s father served in the army

Former Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley has taken to Instagram before to pay tribute to his late father.

Gene was a veteran of the United States Army. His obituary reads that “he served in the Korean War and earned a bronze star” for his service.

In 2020, Todd posted a wartime photo of his father on Instagram and captioned the post: “Found this today of my dad during his stint in the army, he was 16, I am proud of his sacrifices and will never take them lightly.”

Chase posts throwback snap of his ‘pops’

It’s clear to see from the Chrisley family’s Instagram posts that Gene was a much-loved father and grandfather.

In August 2020, Chase chrisley took to Instagram to share a snap of himself with his grandfather and Savannah.

The USA Network star captioned the photo: “Miss you pops.”

On her late grandfather’s birthday in 2022, Savannah shared a photo of herself with him from her younger days and captioned the post: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY PAPA… I know you’re up there fishing in heaven right about now… what I wouldn’t do to just have 5 minutes with you…I love you and miss you like crazy.”

While Chase and Savannah’s paternal grandfather passed over 10 years ago, their grandmother, Nanny Faye Chrisley, is 79 years old and appears on Chrisley Knows Best episodes in 2023.

