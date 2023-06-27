Tom Hanks’ niece Carly on Claim to Fame has been voted out. Some thought Carly was his daughter or one of his kids, but once she was eliminated, it was revealed that she calls him her uncle. The ABC series Claim to Fame sees contestants with a secret celebrity relative try to conceal their identity from their co-stars.

If they manage to do so, they can go on to be crowned the official winner. Tom Hanks’ ‘niece’ isn’t actually his biological relative like fans were led to think, but there’s a valid reason why Carly was able to get access to the show.

Tom Hanks’ niece on Claim to Fame

Tom Hanks’ niece in Claim to Fame is Carly Reeves. She was eliminated during the first episode of season 2, after a park bench and ping pong paddle were shown, referencing Hanks’ Oscar-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump.

She voiced her frustration in an emotional rant after her housemate Hugo correctly guessed her Hollywood connection and eliminated her from the competition. It comes after Carly applied to the ABC show herself.

Her friends encouraged her to join the reality series, but she had no idea what it was until then. Carly herself is an actor like her uncle, having starred in films with Tom Hanks like Larry Crowne and Charlie Wilson’s War.

She also performed in A Midsummer’s Night Dream with Martin Short at the Geffen, the critically-acclaimed Wounded at the Powerhouse Theatre, as well as the lead in Proof at the Palisades Theater.

Meet the actor’s daughter and kids

Tom Hanks has four children: Colin, Elizabeth, Chet, and Truman. His son Colin, 45, shared with his first wife Samantha Lewes, and was born in 1977. Five years later, Tom Hanks’ daughter, Elizabeth Ann, 41, was born.

They divorced in 1987, and she later died in 2002. He then married actor and singer Rita Wilson in 1988, and the two have two children, Chester “Chet” Hanks and Truman Hanks. The two also have three grandchildren.

Before Carly’s debut, she told People: “Tom was like, “Best of luck! That’s awesome!” (He and Wilson) were both really happy for me. I told (Hanks’ sons) Colin and my cousin Chet (Hanks), and all of them, they were all happy for me.”

She’s not actually Tom’s blood relative

Carly is the daughter of Tom’s wife Rita Wilson’s sister. So, she is Tom’s niece-in-law rather than a blood-related niece. Tom and Rita have been married since 1988, but producers suggested Reeves identify Hanks as her relative.

The star is definitely following in her uncle-in-law’s footsteps as a graduate of UCLA’s School of Theater, Film, and Television. Born and raised in Los Angeles, she grew up in Reseda with her mother and sister until she was 14.

Then, Carly on Claim to Fame moved to the west side residing in the Pacific Palisades through high school. The 39-year-old raps to Eminem a lot and actually considers a parody to be one of her hobbies.

