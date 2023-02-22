Tommie Lee and Natalie Nunn have been feuding on social media as the duo prepares to reunite in the boxing ring on the Zeus network.

The Baddies West and South stars are currently in London for their celebrity boxing match, but it appears they are already in good practice at squaring off with each other.

They are set to box this Saturday, February 25, during Zeus’s pay-per-view fight which also features Floyd Mayweather Vs. Aaron Chalmers.

Let’s see why Tommie Lee and Natalie Nunn have already begun throwing hands.

Tommie Lee and Natalie Nunn vicious brawl before squaring off in boxing ring

A video of Tommie Lee and Natalie Nunn fighting has gone viral ahead of their upcoming boxing match. The clip was uploaded to the social media account, The Neighborhood Talk, and has gained nearly 40,000 likes. The video sees Lee take a jab at Nunn while she is sitting down and eating.

Nunn then gets up and turns around as Lee pushes her to the floor. This led to a full-blown fight as Lee can be seen pulling Nunn’s wig off as Nunn launches herself back at her. In the video, others in the room attempt to pull them away from each other screaming “stop” and “relax.”

It has not been confirmed what caused the brawl to unfold. Some fans speculate it is for publicity purposes to promote their fight. Others believe it could be linked to the alleged drama that went down at Chris Brown’s concert.

Natalie Nunn has still been promoting the “fight you don’t wanna miss” on Instagram in the run-up to Saturday’s match. Fans can’t wait to see how their love-hate relationship plays out in the ring.

Chris Brown’s London concert drama explored

According to reports, Natalie Nunn has since allegedly claimed that Tommie Lee was disrespectful to her ‘former lover’ Chris Brown, his son, and his baby mama. It is claimed that drama unfolded during Chris Brown’s recent London concert, for which Nunn and Tommie Lee both had backstage passes.

Gia “Rollie” Mayham, another cast member on Zeus Network’s Baddies South, was also present at the concert. The reality star claimed in a video on The Neighborhood Talk, that Tommie saw Chris’s baby, Aeko, and commented on how cute he was.

Later on, Gia alleges that Tommie “knocked down the door of the room where the baby was.” Rollie further claimed that they had to fight off “three people” who “went ballistic” at Tommie’s antics.

Tommie Lee took to Instagram live stream to address the Chris Brown allegations. Lee claims that she “didn’t even know” that Chris’s baby was in there and would never batter the door down. The reality star later alleged that it was Chris’s baby mama, Amika Harris, who knocked down the door.

None of these claims have been confirmed and the rumors remain mere speculation.

