Love And Hip Hop star Tommie Lee has taken to her Instagram live to record an alleged stalker who showed up at her “AirBnB” in Miami with flowers and a deflated balloon for Valentine’s Day.

The 38-year-old rose to fame on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta and now she’s starring on the third season of the Zeus Network show.

Early in the morning on, February 17, the reality television star took to her Instagram Live to share a confrontation with a man who initially claimed he was a delivery guy.

So let’s find out more about Tommie Lee’s recent Instagram live which has gone viral online.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Tommie Lee confronts ‘five-year stalker’ on Instagram Live

Tommie Lee got into another heated exchange but this time it was with an unexpected visitor which she recorded on Instagram Live. The man who was delivering flowers actually turned out to be a mutual friend, “allegedly stalking” her. The Baddies West star recognizes the man from her friend’s social media account. As it turns out he is someone who hung around with her close friend, “Tight.”

The alleged stalker, who claims to be called Ryan, comes inside the building as Lee quizzes him on how he got her address. Despite him being an unwanted guest, Tommie couldn’t resist the roses. She said: “Give em’ to me ’cause I love flowers but we gon’ get to the bottom of this.”

Lee was willing to hear his story, so they sit at a table to figure things out. Ryan claims that he had been speaking to an anonymous person who was pretending to be Tommie Lee for five years. The ‘stalker’ claims that he had sold his house and been sending someone money, thinking it was to Lee.

The reality star calls Tight to figure things out, who says she will come over to the property. Lee is persistent in asking Ryan how he got her address; why she is his phone screen saver, and how he knows information about her and her friends.

Love And Hip Hop’s Tommie Lee gets restraining order

Lee called her mom to explain the situation and invites Ryan up to her apartment with Tight. It is there that they figure out who gave Ryan her address. They suspect it could be Tommy’s ex-friend who Ryan paid for the information of Tommie’s address.

Tommie eventually allowed Ryan to do chores around the house, before ending Instagram Live. Following the incident, Tommie claimed she got a trespassing restraining order against the man.

She shared on an Instagram story: “Moral of the story is he left with a trespassing/restraining order it could’ve ended way worst all because of blood-sucking leeches they will use anybody.”

Lee continued: “They used my face to use this man those ain’t friends I’ve never been a fool.”

Tommie Lee’s Instagram live goes viral

WATCH BADDIES WEST ON THE ZEUS NETWORK SUNDAYS AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK