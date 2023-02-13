Tommie Lee gifted a pair of her sunglasses to her friend and co-star Natalie Nunn during a Baddies West episode in February 2023.

The 38-year-old rose to fame on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta and now she’s starring on the third season of the Zeus Network show.

As well as being a reality TV star, Tommie Lee is an entrepreneur. The Baddies West newbie’s brand was featured on the show, so let’s find out more about Tommie Lee’s sunglasses range – they come with built-in Bluetooth.

Meet Tommie from Baddies West

Tommie Lee is a cast member on Baddies West in 2023. The show kicked off on The Zeus Network on January 22 and features the likes of Natalie Nunn, Chrisean Rock, Biggie, Rollie, Razor, and Stunna Girl.

After appearing on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, Tommie was cast as a judge during the Baddies West Auditions alongside Natalie Nunn, and Love and Hip Hop Miami’s Sukihana.

Tommie was an official cast member on LAHHA for seasons 6 and 7 in 2017 and 2018. She was in a relationship with Scrapp DeLeon when she first made her cameo on the show.

Tommie Lee’s sunglasses

Baddies West viewers will have seen Tommie Lee present her co-star, Natalie Nunn, with a pair of her sunglasses in 2023.

The former LAHHA star also shared the moment on her TikTok page, for anyone who missed it.

Tommie gifts Natalie a pair of her ‘Night Out’ Kilt Frames.

Per the Kilt Frames website, a pair of Tommie’s sunglasses will set customers back around $200.

In 2016, the Baddies West cast member shared a design for her sunglasses via Instagram and wrote that they would be “coming soon.”

In 2023, the shades are officially for sale.

Tommie Lee’s net worth in 2023

After rising to fame on reality TV, Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star, Tommie Lee, built her net worth.

Given her business venture with Kilt Frames, Tommie is an entrepreneur. She also released music and has over 130k subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Full Celebs reports that the Baddies West star has an estimated net worth of $300,000. Wealthy Genius estimates her net worth at $200,000.

Love and Hip Hop Wiki writes that: “Tommie was reported to be making up to $17,000 per season in 2018.”

