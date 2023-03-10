Yesterday, our favorite cooking show came back for another series looking a little different than it has done before. As fans look forward to what the rest of the series has in store, we remind you who won Top Chef 2022 ahead of the All Stars special. Even better, we’ll let you know the Top Chef season 20 guest judges you can expect to see.

Fans of the show would have immediately noticed that season 20 of the show has a different format to others they’ve seen. By that, we mean it has a whole new location — it’s not even staying in the same place each week and the return of some familiar faces.

No, we don’t mean guest judges, but rather a Top Chef All Stars series where previous competitors from around the globe come back, including who won Top Chef 2022.

Who Won Top Chef 2022 As Chefs Return For All Stars?

Buddha Lo was crowned the winner in series 19, beating Evelyn Garcia and Sarah Welch in the finale.

Previously, the Huso executive chef won the Gordon Ramsey Excellence Award back in 2014 when he worked in London. Clearly, neither that nor the Top Chef win was enough for Buddha as he’s one of the stars returning for Top Chef All-Stars.

Also returning are…

Ali Ghzawi (Top Chef Middle East, 2019)

Amar Santana (Top Chef, 2013 and 2018)

Begoña Rodrigo( Top Chef Spain, 2013)

Charbel Hayek (Top Chef Middle East & North Africa, 2022)

Dale MacKay (Top Chef Canada, 2011)

Dawn Burrell (Top Chef, 2021)

Gabriel Rodriguez (Top Chef Mexico, 2017)

Luciana Berry (Top Chef Brazil, 2020)

May Phattanant Thongthong (Top Chef Thailand, 2017)

Nicole Gomes (Top Chef Canada, 2017)

Samuel Albert (Top Chef France, 2019)

Sara Bradley (Top Chef, 2019)

Sylwia Stachyra (Top Chef Poland, 2018)

Tom Goetter (Top Chef Germany, 2019)

Victoire Gouloubi (Top Chef Italy, 2017)

Competing to become the All Star Top Chef from around the world, there are definitely too many cooks in the kitchen this time around. The series also proves just how popular the show has become, with over 29 editions around the world for you to dig into.

Instead of competing in their own countries, or in the US where the original takes place, the All Star chefs are battling it out in the UK.

Top Chef Season 20 Guest Judges Announced

It wouldn’t be Top Chef without guest judges to help narrow down the chef pool each week and this year there is more than one familiar face.

Hoping to find the ultimate Top Chef is none other than TV personality and world-renowned chef Lorna Maseko, as well as Korean Food Made Simple’s Judy Joo. Of course, there are plenty of others stirring the pot for season 20, so here’s the full list.

Aquiles Chavez

Hélène Darroze

Martha Ortiz

David Zilber

Gaggan Anand

Sam Bompas

Tom Brown

Jeremy Chan

Brett Graham

Max Halley

Adam Handling

Angela Hartnett

Graham Hornigold

Asma Khan

Santiago Lastra

Greg Marchand

Clare Symth

Kirk Westaway

Andrew Wong

Paul A. Young

Hélène Darroze will join the remaining chefs for the two-part finale in Paris, having learned the very best of British cuisine.

Fans can catch up on Peacock before the next episode airs next Thursday at 9 pm on Bravo.