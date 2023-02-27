It’s not uncommon for American Idol auditionees to bring viewers and judges to tears but Trey Louis appeared on the show with an extremely important message that saw Katy Perry break down in February 2023.

American Idol kicked off its auditions on February 19 and sees the judging panel OG’s Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan back again. Each week, there are people hailing from all over the US ready to sing their hearts out and compete on the ABC show.

Trey Louis received a standing ovation from the judges after he sang a country song. So, let’s find out more about why he brought Katy Perry to tears and who ‘Trey from The Fe’ is.

Trey is a mattress salesman

Bringing all the positivity into his American Idol audition was Trey Louis – AKA Trey from The Fe.

He is 21 years old and hails from Santa Fe, Texas.

Trey explained that he’s no longer in school and works full-time as a mattress salesman.

Trey Louis’ American Idol audition

After the judges were brought to tears by Kya Monee during auditions week one, Trey Louis had Katy, Lionel, and Luke tearing up again during February 26 episode.

Trey opted to sing Stone by Whiskey Myers for which he received a standing ovation from all three judges.

Trey said: “Ya’ll better sit down, man.”

Luke gave the singer some feedback and said that Trey had the “perfect voice.”

He survived the Santa Fe school shooting

Trey Louis was asked why he wanted to take part in American Idol during his audition.

He said that he was a survivor of a tragic school shooting that took place in May 2018.

Trey said: “A gunman walked into my school. I was in art room one, he shot up art room two. He made his way to art room one, lost a lot of friends, eight students were killed, two teachers were killed…”

A 2021 documentary, The Kids Of Santa Fe: The Largest Unknown Mass Shooting, detailed the horrifying events that took place at Trey’s school.

All three judges were tearful after Trey spoke of the shooting and Katy Perry said: “Our country has failed us. This is not OK, you should be singing here because you love music…”

She added that Trey will remind people that change is needed.

Lionel Ritchie said that events such as the Santa Fe school shooting have been “tolerated for too long.” Luke had no words, but gave Trey a “yes” and said that he was “perfect.”

