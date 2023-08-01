The Kardashians fans will have seen Khloé Kardashian explain her complicated relationship with the father of her two children, True and Tatum Thompson. Tristan Thompson, Khloé’s former partner, wished his son, Tatum, a Happy First Birthday in July 2023. However, fans are confused over his recent post and accused Tristan Thompson of “not acknowledging” his son, Theo.

Tristan Thompson is a father of four. He welcomed his first son with his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, in 2016. He and Khloé Kardashian then welcomed their daughter True, in 2018. In 2021, fitness model Maralee Nichols welcomed a son named Theo. A paternity test confirmed that Tristan is his father. Six months after Theo was born, Khloé and Tristan welcomed their son, Tatum, to the world via surrogate in July 2022.

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Tristan Thompson’s son Theo

After a paternity test confirmed that Tristan was Theo’s father, he took to Instagram to share the news.

Tristan reportedly “tried to silence Maralee with $75,000 and requested a paternity test” after his son’s birth in December 2021, writes Grazia.

He wrote in his Instagram Stories post that he “looked forward to amicably raising his son” with Maralee.

The Kardashians star also publicly apologized to Khloé for “heartache” and “humiliation.”

ET reports that Tristan isn’t on Theo’s birth certificate as he “was not present at Theo’s birth.”

Tristan celebrates Tatum’s birthday

Reality TV fans were overjoyed to see Khloé Kardashian’s first reveal of her son, Tatum, on his birthday in 2023.

The Kardashians star shared snaps to Instagram and commented on her son’s likeness to his uncle, Rob Kardashian.

Tatum’s father, Tristan, also shared a post on his son’s birthday and wrote:

“Tatum!! Happy birthday my son! You are a reminder of what life represents to me. You have taught me every loss comes a lesson and you are my gift. You are my reminder of all of God’s messages. You are the reason that I began my story. The mistakes along the way are lessons not failures. There is no expiration date to reinventing yourself. Tatum your sweet soul reminds me of God’s grace. You are a future king my son and I am so blessed to be your DaDa!”

Fans dub Maralee ‘the best mommy’

As Tristan shares a birthday post for his third-born son, Tatum, many Instagram users are slamming him for not sharing the same kinds of posts for Theo.

Theo turned one in December 2022. His mom, Maralee, took to the ‘gram to share a birthday post, however, Tristan didn’t appear to have shared anything on his account.

Many people are commenting on Tristan’s birthday post to Tatum to call him out for not sharing the same posts for all of his children. One commented: “Not cool to just embrace some and not all of your children no matter who gave birth to them!”

Another wrote on the Hulu star’s post: “You should love and praise ALL your children equally.”

On July 14, Theo’s mother, Maralee, took to Instagram to share a snap of herself enjoying time with her son.

She captioned the post: “Adventures with Theo, no place I’d rather be.”

Many of her fans commented on the post to write that she is “the best mommy,” and that she’s doing “a great job,” with her son.

REALITY TITBIT AND GRV MEDIA REACHED OUT TO TRISTAN THOMPSON’S REPRESENTATIVE FOR COMMENT.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 4 ON HULU FROM SEPTEMBER 28