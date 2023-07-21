The Kardashians is back on Hulu in 2023 with everyone’s favorite reality TV family is showing the highs and lows of their lives. After Keeping Up With the Kardashians ran for 20 seasons, it was a no-brainer for the Kar-Jenners to carry on documenting their drama. During season 3, the family’s matriarch, Kris Jenner, is seen in tears over Andrea Thompson’s death. Khloé Kardashian details the moment Tristan Thompson called her “screaming,” in episode 9.

The ending scene of episode 9 has many Hulu viewers asking who died in the Kardashian family. Kris explains that “it’s been a rough week” on the show, while Kim Kardashian said: “It was a shocking way to start the year.” The family was rocked by some unexpected and tragic news in 2023.

Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images

Andrea Thompson is Tristan’s late mom

Although The Kardashians fans may not have seen Andrea Thompson on the show, she was a huge part of the reality TV family’s lives.

Andrea did appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 15 as Khloé had a baby shower for her first-born child, True Thompson.

Andrea was True’s grandmother and Tristan Thompson‘s mother. She sadly passed away on January 5, 2023.

Khloé pays tribute to Andrea

Tristan’s mother tragically passed away from a heart attack at her home in Toronto, Canada.

At the time, E! News reported that Tristan left Los Angeles to be with his family.

On January 24, Khloé took to Instagram to pay tribute to her children’s grandmother.

She shared photographs of herself with Andrea and wrote: “I have been avoiding this…. Avoiding accepting this is real. I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb. Life can be brutally unfair at times and This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives…”

Who died in the Kardashian family?

As The Kardashians season 3 episode 9 ended, fans were shown a snippet of Kris crying.

The momager sobs and says: “…all of a sudden you’re stripped of a caretaker you’ve had your whole life.”

Kris’ comment prompted fans to worry that something may have happened to her mother, Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Campbell. However, Kris was talking about Tristan’s loss of his mother, Andrea.

Andrea’s unexpected passing clearly left the family devastated.

During episode 9, Khloé says: “He was just screaming on the phone, trying to tell me that she’s gone.”

