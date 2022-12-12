90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After’s recent episode has left viewers stumped after Usman expressed that he wanted to adopt his brother Mohamed’s toddler son aka his nephew, Mahadit.

The TLC spin-off show’s latest season has fans hooked. In true 90 Day fashion, it is filled with family drama, lover’s spats, and betrayals.

Usman and Kim are two of the season’s most talked-about couples. The couple has been trying to figure out how to remain together and make big moves in their relationship with Usman’s family opposing them.

The recent episode saw Usman claiming he cannot have a second wife and also proposing to adopt his brother’s toddler son.

Image via 90 Day Fiance | YouTube

Usman requests to adopt his brother’s son Mahadi on 90 Day Fiance

Usman, Kimberly, and Jamal had a very awkward meeting with Usman’s Mohamed and his sister-in-law, in the recent Happily Ever After episode.

The rapper who goes by the stage name Sojaboy proposed to adopt his brother’s son Mahadi, leaving everyone visibly uncomfortable. The toddler is merely four years old and is Usman’s nephew.

In their meeting, Usman, Kim, and Jamal sat down with Mohamed and his wife as well as their two children.

On camera, Usman begins the discussion, first saying that he doesn’t feel the need of having another wife. He reasons that having a second wife would stand in the way of him moving to America.

Jamal chimes in saying that having two wives is not allowed in the states.

He then awkwardly laughs finally sharing with his brother that he wishes to adopt his nephew Mahadit.

“I don’t understand,” Mohamed asks dumbfounded.

Usman then explains that the toddler will legally become his and Kimberly’s son and would also move to the US with them.

He promises his brother and sister-in-law that he’ll “make sure he (Mahadit) has the best education in this life.” He also promises to provide everything the child needs and wants.

At the end, Mohamed awkwardly laughs saying that Usman has made a “powerful” request. On the other hand, his wife exclaims that they’ll have to think about it.

Jamal defends mom Kim amid Usman’s adoption proposal fiasco

Kim wasn’t so thrilled about Usman’s not informing his brother why they were all meeting in the first place.

The TLC star expressed in a confessional that she could see herself raising Mahadit. However, she was upset that Usman unloaded it all on his brother unexpectedly instead of intimating the reason behind their meeting first.

“I am mad. I’m irritated,” she tells him before continuing, “You didn’t tell me that Mohamed didn’t know about this adoption thing. So yeah, I’m irritated.”

When Usman discussed the same with Jamal, he too sided with mom Kim. He said, “She was shell-shocked that you didn’t tell Mohamed what was going on.”

“And I know that you aren’t technically lying but from where I’m from when you don’t tell the whole truth, it’s kinda a lie,” the wise family member says.

Jamal further expressed that adopting Mohamed’s son Mahadit would be another sacrifice Kim would have to make for Usman.

Fans react to Usman’s adoption idea

“Leave this precious baby with his parents, please,” one fan wrote after watching the latest episode.

“Even this kid is like “y’all outta your damn minds,” said a second person.

“Thank you for helping us get mom’s blessing. Now we need your child,” a third fan cheekily summed it up.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER ON TLC ON SUNDAYS AT 8PM ET/PT

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know