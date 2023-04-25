As Wé Ani advances to the Top 12 of American Idol 2023, we find out more about the New Jersey singer who had the support of fans when faced with Katy Perry’s remarks on the results.

On Monday, April 24, America had its say on who would advance to this year’s American Idol Top 12. The hit talent show is currently in its twenty-first season and airing on ABC.

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan make up the team of judges this year. Setting off fireworks in the latest episode of American idol, Katy Perry frustrated viewers by making allegedly “dismissive” remarks to Wé Ani. Let’s find out about the contestant and her history on talent shows as she progresses to the next round.

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Who is Wé Ani?

Wé Ani is a 23 year old singer born in Harlem, New York. She is currently based in Paterson, New Jersey. Wé previously performed under the name ‘Wé McDonald’, however she now goes ‘Ani’ which is her middle name.

Wé is the daughter of Dr Varleton “Mac” McDonald who is supporting her latest efforts on American Idol. “It’s a great opportunity for her to see how her talents match up with some of the best young talent that’s out there,” McDonald told NorthJersey.com. “We always felt she was talented, but she hasn’t had the exposure to warrant the success she’s looking for. With this exposure, we’re looking toward the next level.”

The singing sensation studied jazz at William Paterson University in Wayne, attended Harlem School of the Arts, and has been performing in iconic venues across the East Coast such as New York’s Joe’s Pub.

Katy Perry ‘shook by the results’

Wé Ani wowed viewers at home with her rendition of Adele‘s Skyfall, hoping it would be enough to secure a place in the Top 12. When it was revealed that Wé had survived the elimination, judge Katy Perry didn’t offer immediate congratulations.

Wé, oh my god,” Perry said during Wé Ani’s feedback time. “I’m just so shook right now. First of all, shook by the results, and I’m also shook by that song is so dramatic.” The Firework singer was stunned by Elijah McCormick’s elimination, who was one of Katy’s favorites.

“There’s so much drama going through my body right now I need a nap,” Katy continued. “But the truth is, America, you guys have the votes. You’re the ones voting and if you’re not voting, you’re not using your voice. Your faves aren’t safe. So from now on, vote for who you want to see in the Top 12.”

But these comments didn’t go down well with viewers at home. “Katy Perry needs to apologize to We Ani immediately! So dismissive because she didn’t get her choice,” one viewer wrote on Twitter. “It’s called ‘American Idol’ for a reason it’s America’s choice not yours!”

Was Wé Ani on The Voice before American Idol?

Yes, Wé Ani competed on The Voice before trying her luck on American Idol. Some regular talent show watchers picked up on this link after Wé’s first audition for American Idol aired earlier this year. But for anyone who didn’t watch Wé on The Voice, here’s what you need to know about her chair-turn-worthy performance.

Aged just 17, Wé competed on The Voice under the name Wé McDonald. She finished third overall, when the series aired in fall 2016.

Since competing on The Voice, Wé has released singles Heads Up High and White Chocolate. She has also written a children’s book called The Little Girl With The Big Voice. Here’s hoping she can bring that big voice to the Top 12 as the American Idol competition heats up.

WATCH AMERICAN IDOL ON ABC ON SUNDAYS AT 8/7C