Fans were finally given all the behind-the-scenes details and more as the Kourtney and Travis wedding special aired on Hulu. However, some were quick to ask if Kourtney’s son, Mason Disick, was at the wedding as many didn’t spot him.

It was the wedding (or weddings…) of the year. Even if you tried, you couldn’t help but hear all about it. Now, fans of The Kardashians have been given some exclusive insight into Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s wedding.

Viewers were quick to spot lots of family members there, however they though that some were missing. After asking if Rob Kardashian was missing from the wedding, fans also realised that Kourtney’s eldest son, Mason, was nowhere to be seen.

Was Mason Disick at the wedding?

Yes. Although he wasn’t seen in the special, Mason was most definitely at his Mom’s wedding in Italy, as seen from pictures Kourtney posted on Instagram of the nupitals.

In a blink and you’ll miss him moment, the eldest Disick child can be seen in the third picture wearing a pink suit and watching the happy couple.

In fact, all of Kourtney’s children attended the wedding, with daughter Penelope standing on the other side of the aisle to her brother.

The eldest Kardashian daughter shares three children with ex Scott Disick. They have Mason Dash, who is 13, Penelope Scotland, 10, and their youngest child Reign Aston, who is 8. Recently, Scott celebrated passover with his children, sharing the lovely moment on Instagram

The couple split in 2015 after being together since 2005. However, the two are amicable and Scott still often features on the family’s show.

Mason wants to stay out of the limelight

Though many questioned why Mason wasn’t seen at the wedding, it’s actually because he’s not a fan of the cameras.

After speaking on a podcast last October, Kourtney divulged that her eldest son doesn’t necessarily enjoy all the attention.

“He does not like it. He doesn’t want any part of it. He’s not on social media,” she explained. “He doesn’t love it, and I want my kids to be kids. I crave normalcy as much as we can have it.”

So, by not including him in the Til Death Do Us Part special, the mom was just abiding by her son’s wishes. Plus, in a family like The Kardashians, there are always people to film if the others want to take a break.

Kourtney and Travis share six children

With three children each, Kourtney and Travis’ house must never be quite, but the businesswoman and media personality doesn’t want it any other way.

Credit: Getty Images

As she brings her own children to the marriage, Travis also has a daughter, a son and a step-daughter that get on very well with their new step-mon. The Blink 182 star has Alabama Luella, 17 and Landon Asher who is 19. He also has a stepdaughter, Atiana, who is 23.

In an episode that aired last season on the show, the Kardashian and Baker clan all had dinner together at Kourtney’s house and showed how easy a blended family can be.

The more kids, the merrier. It’s more people to love,” Kourtney admitted. “I am really close with Travis’ kids, and I love them, and it’s a beautiful thing.”

Kids are clearly very important to the pair, so it’s a no-brainer that Mason was at the wedding last year as it was certainly a family event.

Til Death Do Us Part is streaming on Hulu, so there’s no time like the present to catch up on the nupitals. It’ll keep you going until The Kardashians season 3 premiers on Hulu late next month. It may be the time to see the family all happy as Kourtney’s one liner in the season 3 trailer looks to cause tension!