









The Ho family are back on HBO Max for another season of House of Ho, with more drama, glitz, and this time… music?

Washington Ho, the eldest son of multi-millionaires Binh and Hue, is realising his dreams of making it in the music industry. While he is in pursuit of owning his own car business, Washington has a side passion for music. “He wakes up the next morning and he thinks he’s the next Kanye West,” Washington’s wife Lesley tells us in the second season of House of Ho.

For all those viewers who enjoyed Washington’s performance of his original songs, you might be pleased to find out the song is available to stream.

Screenshot from House of Ho Season 2 | Official Trailer | HBO Max, HBO Max YouTube

Washington performs original song in House of Ho season 2

Lesley tells the House of Ho camera crew: “Washington created his own song: “King of Da Ho’s”. Every morning I heard it and every night I hear it, and my kids are now rapping it. This is the quirkiness of Washington sober. He wakes up the next morning and he thinks he’s the next Kanye West.”

Check out the clip HBO Max shared below where you can hear a snippet of Washington Ho’s original song:

HBO viewers can’t get enough of ‘King of Da Ho’

Since Washington and Roosevelt Ho debuted the original song ‘King of Da Ho’ on House of Ho season 2, viewers have been flocking to the internet to share praise. Surprised at Washington’s musical skill, some viewers are wanting to know if they can stream the song on music platforms.

One viewer tweeted: “The Ho family is insufferable but this ‘king of the ho’ song lowkey slaps”.

Another concurred: “‘King of the ho’ kinda sounds like a bop”.

Washington’s song officially lands on music streaming platforms

For those wanting to blast ‘King of Da Ho’ this summer, you’ll be happy to hear that Washington’s track from House of Ho season 2 is available on streaming platforms.

You can find the track on Spotify here, as well as on Apple Music.

Could Washington Ho make it big? His number’s indicate, yes. As of publication date, Washington Ho has over 11,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, with ‘King of Da Ho’ having over 34,000 streams on the music platform.

