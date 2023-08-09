As Kar-Jenner fans patiently wait for the new season of The Kardashians to come out, HBO Max has released a two-part documentary about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce. For US viewers, it’s simple to sign up for a subscription and watch the docu-series. However, for fans living in Australia, feasting their eyes on the documentary may be a little more challenging.

Kim and Kanye’s divorce shook the entertainment world. Not only did the celebrity couple have four children together, but they also shared homes all over the USA and were joint partners in multiple businesses worth billions. Their relationship breakdown and subsequent divorce is analyzed in HBO Max‘s new documentary. So, let’s take a look at how to watch the series Down Under.

Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Watch the Kim and Kanye documentary in Australia

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have fans all over the world. Thankfully, the former couple’s documentary is available to watch for Australian viewers.

However, the viewing process isn’t totally straightforward.

HBO Max isn’t available in Australia yet, so anyone wanting to watch Kim vs. Kanye: The Divorce will have to invest in a VPN tool.

By using a VPN, and getting a subscription to HBO Max or Discovery+, it is possible for fans to watch the two-part documentary.

Express VPN and NordVPN are some of the popular tools many people opt for.

Many reality shows are available to watch on Australian streaming service, Binge. However, it doesn’t seem that the Kim and Kanye documentary is available on there at the time of writing.

The service added a new title, The Trouble with KanYe, in August 2023.

HBO Max series: Where to watch

With HBO Max available to USA viewers, fans in the States are sorted when it comes to watching Kim vs Kanye.

The documentary is available on Discovery+, too, so any country with access to the streaming service can sign up and watch it.

Technically, Kim vs. Kanye: The Divorce can be viewed anywhere by anyone with a VPN tool.

Kim and Kanye documentary: UK viewers

UK-based Kim K and Kanye West fans are in luck as the documentary is available to stream on Discovery+.

By signing up for a subscription, Kimye fans will have access to the show.

Subscriptions cost £3.99 per month for the basic package, £6.99 for standard, and £29.99 for the premium package per month.

WATCH KIM VS KANYE: THE DIVORCE ON HBO MAX AND DISCOVERY+