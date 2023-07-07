Breaking the Ice is a brand new docuseries to WeTV featuring Rory Flack and her team of figure skaters. So, let’s find out more about the Breaking the Ice cast. Rory is an award-winning figure skater and now, she and her team aim to make history as fans follow along with the reality series.

In the Breaking the Ice trailer, Rory Flack can be seen encouraging her team on the rink. Some drama brews among the team members’ parents and some describe Rory as a “tough coach” on the show. Team DMV needs to practice, practice, practice as they have an upcoming competition. Coach Rory can be heard saying: “We have a tough road ahead of us,” in the clip.

Credit: WeTV Breaking the Ice

Breaking the Ice’s Rory Flack

WeTV viewers meet champion skater Rory Flack during Breaking the Ice in 2023.

The new documentary series follows Rory as she coaches a team of figure skaters in one of the most competitive sports going.

Rory was born ‘Ellen Flack’ in Belleville, Illinois on April 28, 1969. However, she moved to Phoenix, Arizona, and San Diego California in her life.

She’s 54 years old and made history during her ice skating career.

Rory, who is Roberta Flack’s niece, made history as the first African American woman to perform a back flip on the ice.

She made history again in 1994 when she became the first African American woman to win the US Open Professional Figure Skating Championships.

Breaking the Ice Rory flack cast

In 1991, Rory retired from competitive skating. However, she’s now inspiring young skaters in the sport and is the coach seen on Breaking the Ice.

The Breaking the Ice cast is made up of the figure skating team, Rory, and the skaters’ families. Rory coaches a team of 10 middle and high school girls who make up Team DMV on the WeTV show.

The figure skating coach refers to herself as the ladies’ “Ice Mommy.”

One of the Team DMV skaters says during the show’s trailer: “Usually when I skate I don’t see a lot of people of color and now we can literally make history.”

Breaking the Ice shows ‘champion mindset’

It’s no secret that Rory is a “tough coach” as the Breaking the Ice trailer shows.

The medal-winning figure skater made history during her competitive years but it didn’t come without its harship.

Taking to Instagram in January, Rory wrote that her mom had to “have a strong backbone” to “raise a champion” after she suffered a major injury as a child.

She wrote: “In 1974, I was 5 1/2 years old when I split my chin open getting my AXEL. Which I performed at PRE- PRELIMINARY. Where I was in first place. Thank you mom @dorothy_annette_1 for having a strong backbone! And doing what it takes to raise a Champion.”

Rory’s winning mentality is clearly set to translate in her documentary series.

Speaking to TV Fanatic in 2023, Rory said: “You’re going to see incredible growth from some of these girls, and you’re going to see them as skaters and as the mindset of champions.”

WATCH BREAKING THE ICE ON WETV FROM JULY 6 AT 9 PM