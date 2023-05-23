Black Ink Crew season 10 is airing in 2023 and fans are curious to know more about what Ceaser Emanuel from Black Ink did as he’s no longer a main cast member on the show. Since 2013, Ceaser has appeared on the VH1 series but he’s taken a step down which is causing viewers to ask questions.

Former supporting cast members Tatti Rotter, Spyder, and Alex are all full-time cast members for season 10. More familiar faces also return to Black Ink Crew in 2023 including Bux, Draya Penzo, and Rokmatic.

Many people recognize Ceaser as the man who began Black Ink, given that he’s the owner of multiple tattoo shops. However, 2022 marked the end of an era for the former VH1 star.

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

What did Ceaser from Black Ink do?

As of June 2022, Ceaser Emanuel is no longer a cast member of Black Ink Crew.

The show’s network, VH1, announced that they were cutting ties with Ceaser after an animal abuse video surfaced on social media.

VH1 had almost finished filming season 10, so the show is still airing, however, the network is no longer associated with Ceaser.

Why is Ceaser not on Black Ink?

VH1 cut ties with Ceaser in June 2022, after a video of him allegedly abusing a dog was leaked online.

The video was filmed via Ceaser’s Ring camera at his home.

People reports that the video: “shows the tattoo shop owner, 43, striking the canine with a folding chair multiple times, as well as locking the dog in a cage, and pushing it down a hill.”

The report adds that Ceaser’s lawyer “does not dispute it was his client in the video but tells PEOPLE it is an old video and Emanuel was stopping some aggressive dogs from attacking other animals.”

A TMZ report from July 2022 states: “…jail records show Emanuel is facing two misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty and one felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.”

Did the Black Ink Crew star respond?

The July 2022 interview with TMZ sees Ceaser speaking about the video.

He said he came home and his dogs were “attacking each other.”

Ceaser said that he was “nervous and scared,” and was “trying to get the dog back in its cage.”

He added: “I’m not going to make no excuses for myself. I should’ve behaved better…,” continuing that it was a “mistake.”

The former Black Ink Crew star said that he “gave one of the dogs away,” to a friend and “kept the other one.”

Forty-three-year-old Ceaser said he received death threats online after the video leaked.

He added: “I am scared for my safety.”

Following his firing from the show, Ceaser has embarked on a body-building journey, documenting his progress on Instagram.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, his estimated net worth is set at $2.5 million.

