As Khloé Kardashian officially files to change her son’s name 12 months after his birth, fans want to know – What did Khloé name her second baby? The Kardashians star had a “really hard” time deciding what to call her child in 2022. However, she’s now made things official for her one-year-old son.

While the world recognized Khloé Kardashian‘s son as being called ‘Tatum Thompson,’ recent news of a name change had some asking what his name was before the filing. The pressure of choosing a name was clearly something that the 39-year-old found difficult. However, the Hulu star has now settled on an adorable name.

Credit: Disney+/The Kardashians

What did Khloé name her second baby?

During The Kardashians season 2 episode 1, viewers are introduced to Khloé’s second-born child.

The Good American co-founder and reality TV star became a mother to daughter True Thompson in April 2018.

Four years later, the moment she met her son for the first time was captured on camera.

She and sister, Kim Kardashian, visited the hospital where Khloé’s son was born during the episode called ‘I Have Something To Tell You’.

Over a year after her son’s birth, The Kardashians season 3 episode 1 sees Khloé reveal that she named her son, Tatum.

Tatum Thompson’s name change

Although Kardashians fans were under the impression that Khloé’s son’s name was Tatum Thompson, PEOPLE reports in August 2023 that she’s only just officially decided on his name.

Speaking on her family’s Hulu show, Khloé explained how difficult she found it choosing a name, she said: “Naming a human is really hard.”

On Thursday, August 31, the star’s 13-month-old baby had his name officially filed as Tatum Thompson.

Photo: Courtesy of Hulu

What was Tatum’s name before?

From when baby Tatum was born, the legal name on his birth certificate was listed as “Baby Kardashian.”

Over a year since his birth, he’s now officially Tatum Thompson.

Documents obtained by PEOPLE in August 2023 confirm that Khloé has legally changed her second child’s name.

The mom of two took to Instagram this month to share a recent snap of her “cubs” and fans couldn’t get over how much little Tatum looks like his uncle, Rob Kardashian.

