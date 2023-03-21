Savannah Chrisley rose to fame on her family reality show, Chrisley Knows Best, but aside from TV, what does she do for a living?

Savannah Chrisley exploded onto the reality scene nine years ago with the premiere of her hit show, Chrisley Knows Best.

Following self-made millionaire Todd Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, and their blended clan, the show is equal parts drama and wholesome family moments.

Their eldest daughter, Savannah, starred in the spinoff Growing Up Chrisley alongside her brother, Chase, but both shows have been canceled following the parents’ prison sentences.

Now truly embracing the independent life, Savannah has been keeping busy since the show ended. Reality Titbit takes a look at what she’s been doing outside of TV.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Rampage

What does Savannah Chrisley do for a living?

Aside from reality stardom, Savannah is an actress, entrepreneur, social media influencer, and podcast host.

With 2.7 million fans following her every move on Instagram, it’s the perfect platform to advertise brands, but she’s most focused on her own beauty label, Sassy By Savannah.

Sassy focuses on makeup, fragrance, skincare, and even hair accessories. Savannah is giving Kylie Jenner a run for her money as Sassy’s most popular product is their signature lip kit, while the brush set is sold out.

If she’s not promoting her brand, you might find the 25-year-old perfecting her acting skills. The Miss Tennessee Teen USA 2016 had minor roles in Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens (2016), Royal Pains (2009), and Hollywood Game Night (2013).

Since Growing Up Chrisley has been canceled, you can still tune into her podcast, Unlocked With Savannah, for her latest hot takes.

What is her net worth?

Savannah has an estimated net worth of $500,000.

She previously earned about $250,000 annually from her Chrisley Knows Best contract, meaning each episode brought her $10,000.

Unfortunately, the avenue of income ended when her parents were found guilty in November 2022 of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit tax fraud. Julie has also been convicted of obstruction of justice.

According to the US Attorney’s Office press release, the Chrisleys conspired to defraud community banks in Atlanta to obtain over $36 million in personal loans. They submitted false bank statements and audit reports to obtain the money they spent on their lavish life.

Todd is currently serving 12 years with 16 months on probation, while Julie is serving seven years and three years of supervised release.

They began their time in January 2023.